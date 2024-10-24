ATLANTA—Atwell Suites announced the expansion of its U.S. presence with the upcoming openings of three new hotels in Kansas City, Missouri, Henderson, Nevada, and Fort Worth, Texas. These additions build upon previously opened properties in Miami, Florida; Denver, Colorado; and Austin, Texas, further expanding IHG Hotels & Resorts’ all-suites, upper-midscale hotel brand.

These properties include:

Atwell Suites – Kansas City Airport, owned by Hotel KCI LLC, is now open. This 104-room hotel is minutes from Kansas City International Airport and historic downtown.

Atwell Suites – Henderson at the Pass, operating under the ownership of DeSimone Companies, is set to open in early November. The 90-room hotel is adjacent to both The Pass Casino and America First Center.

Atwell Suites Fort Worth – Alliance Area, owned by Sequoia Hospitality, is set to open in November. This 96-room hotel is just a short drive from Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the city’s central business district.

The latest openings are part of a growing pipeline that will see Atwell Suites open more than 50 properties across the United States in the coming years in destinations such as Las Vegas, Nevada; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Karen Gilbride, VP, Atwell Suites, avid hotels, and Garner hotels at IHG Hotels & Resorts said, “At IHG, we’ve been deeply committed to filling a growing need in the all-suites category and expanding our upper-midscale segment, as it’s one we know well and continue to see strong interest in from both owners and guests. Atwell Suites’ growth momentum is a testament to that focus. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to introduce more travelers to the Atwell Suites brand, and to showcase our inspiring design and unique position in the market.”

Created to deliver a new kind of all-suite accommodations, Atwell Suites hotels are designed for guests seeking a space to work, recharge, and find balance. Fun fact, each hotel location offers differentiators throughout the property, including hidden messages within the artwork for guests to discover.

The brand’s signature attributes support longer stays and allow guests to flex between business and leisure. Suites include a workspace and a lounge area with a gallery wall above the sofa. Public spaces incorporate huddle areas, a TV lounge with board games and puzzles, coworking zones, and a meeting room known as “The Study” that can accommodate up to eight people.

Gary Mack, owner, Hotel KCI LLC, “The KCI Corridor has seen significant growth recently. With our proximity to Kansas City International Airport and the influx of businesses establishing a presence in the area, we’ve become a prime destination for travelers seeking longer stays. Opening the first Atwell Suites in Kansas City and deepening our partnership with IHG was a clear choice. This hotel will offer a unique stay experience with spaces designed for productivity, relaxation, socialization, and everything in between.”