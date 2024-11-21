NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced the opening of the first new construction hotel to feature the Lobby in a Box package, a MainStay Suites in Chesapeake, Virginia. By using the Lobby in a Box and Kitchen in a Box packages, the hotel leveraged designs with lower costs that are constructed for the extended-stay consumer. The Lobby in a Box package designed the lobby into a communal space that provides a flexible setup for guests to either lounge, work, dine, or watch TV, and the Kitchen in a Box package facilitated the installation of in-room kitchens so that guests can cook their own meals.

“As we continue our momentum in the extended stay category, MainStay Suites Chesapeake marks a milestone as the first new construction hotel to feature Lobby in a Box,” said Matt McElhare, vice president and lead for extended-stay brands at Choice Hotels. “These innovations provide a turnkey approach that allows franchisees to help efficiently meet the rising demand for extended-stay accommodations for lower costs, while enhancing the guest experience with tailored spaces for long-staying guests that feel like home.”

The three-story, 77-room property was developed by Ray Patel and designed by Parth Hospitality with construction by Thor, Jr. Inc. and architecture by Tymoff + Moff Architects. The MainStay Suites Chesapeake was created to meet the needs of the market, which includes a military presence, defense contractors, shipyards, and universities, as well as nearby corporations such as Dollar Tree and Northrop Grumman.

With Lobby in a Box, MainStay Suites Chesapeake introduces a multi-functional lobby that has a built-in marketplace with on-the-go meal and beverage options, travel items, and seating. Complementing the new lobby design, the property also incorporates Choice’s Kitchen in a Box package, with in-room kitchens for the guest experience by offering cooking amenities and a residential vibe.

“Choice Hotels is dedicated to helping franchisees maximize their investment with efficient, high-quality solutions that address real market needs,” said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, extended-stay development, Choice Hotels. “By integrating our exclusive Kitchen in a Box and Lobby in a Box packages into new construction projects like this one, we’re empowering owners to meet the rising demand in the extended stay segment with efficiency, flexibility, and a guest-focused design. This unique turnkey approach not only helps drive growth but strengthens our commitment to innovation in hotel development and conversions.”

MainStay Suites Chesapeake also has a commitment to sustainability with the installation of over 330 solar panels, providing an eco-friendly energy source. The construction, financed in part through a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan for energy-efficient projects, was supported by Hebron Savings Bank.

“Choice Hotels’ packages have helped us add efficiency and incredible value to this newly built property and elevate the extended-stay experience for our guests,” said Ray Patel, developer of the property. “From the on-the-go marketplace to multi-use lobby to in-room kitchens, these innovations are creating a warm, functional experience tailored to travelers in the beautiful Chesapeake market.”