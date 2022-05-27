IHG Hotels & Resorts Launches Bookable Turn Up Service in NYC

ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resort’s voco hotels launches new bookable Turn Up Service rooms in New York City. The limited-edition rooms will provide guests with offerings and services that reflect the brand’s experience. Rooms will be available for a limited time in New York City at voco Times Square South and voco The Franklin on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Reflecting the brand’s hosted service style, the limited-edition rooms will include:

VIP check-in

In-room craft cocktails featuring a Manhattan cocktail kit complete with bourbon

In-room lavender-infused chocolate made from a local chocolatier, slippers, and an eye mask

voco mug for in-room morning coffee

Late check-out

To inform the service, voco conducted a nationwide survey in November 2021, which revealed that more than half (59 percent) of U.S. travelers consider friendly, approachable, and personalized service in hotels more important than ever following the pandemic.

“Travel is back, and guests are craving a more unique, personalized hotel experience,” said Ginger Taggart, vice president, voco hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts. “Guests know and love our turn down service and this new turn up service is the perfect compliment. The limited-edition ‘Turn Up Service’ rooms bring the brand to life by inviting guests to ‘come on in’ and experience the voco life. We look forward to welcoming guests to voco hotels to see first-hand why this brand stands out from the crowd.”

After launching in Australia in 2018, voco hotels entered IHG’s largest markets in the United States and China in less than two years, marking IHG’s fastest global brand expansion. Since its initial entry into the U.S. market in 2020, IHG has officially opened several voco hotels in distinct locations across the country, including New York City; St. Augustine, Floride; Columbia, Missouri; and New Orleans. Furthering the brand’s launch, seven properties are in the Americas, including a downtown Chicago location scheduled to open later this year.

IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 35 open voco hotels properties around the world with an additional 41 in the global pipeline, including an upcoming Mexico expansion with locations in Guadalajara and Saltillo. Last month, IHG Hotels & Resorts launched IHG One Rewards, a new global loyalty program.