St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Partners With Ginori 1735

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and porcelain brand Ginori 1735 announced a worldwide partnership. The first Café Ginori created as part of the partnership officially opens November 26, 2024, at The St. Regis in Florence, birthplace of the Ginori 1735 brand. Following the Florence debut, Café Ginori will open at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi at the beginning of 2025 with more global locations to follow.

As the first hospitality partner to launch Café Ginori, St. Regis offers guests a culinary experience that celebrates la dolce vita and the art of dining. Each Café Ginori brings the flair of Ginori 1735’s craftsmanship, paired with St. Regis’s aesthetic, to offer more than a dining experience.

“We are immensely proud to debut Café Ginori with Ginori 1735 at St. Regis Hotels and Resorts around the world—a partnership that perfectly infuses Ginori’s audacious grace with the St. Regis ‘House of Celebration’,” said Jenni Benzaquen, senior vice president of St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton, and Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts. “This collaboration redefines non-conventional luxury, inviting guests to experience a sensory journey at our most iconic addresses, where the creative playfulness of Ginori meets the glamour and timeless elegance of St. Regis.”

“At Ginori, creativity, innovation and pushing boundaries is at the heart of what we do. We are excited to create Café Ginori especially with St. Regis Hotels & Resorts—an unexpected experience for a discerning clientele. We’ve taken great care to define a customer journey—from breakfast through aperitivo, where consumers can experience our porcelain and lifestyle products in a way never-before seen. The interior design is bold and playful to reflect our colorful spirit. The service and menu leverages our warm Italian perspective on hospitality with delightful surprises—a compelling combination that I’m sure will foster excitement and creativity at every table,” said Alain Prost, president and CEO , Ginori 1735.

To bring this partnership to life, Café Ginori’s master of plating guides guests through the menu, crafted to reflect Italian cuisine and paired with Ginori’s collections—Oriente Italiano, Il Viaggio di Nettuno, and Labirinto. Each visit is a journey through the art of plating through four distinct dining experiences throughout the day, from breakfast to aperitivo.

Each Café Ginori brings guests into a realm of Italian allegria with select pieces from Ginori’s Domus home décor collection, from the Oriente Italiano wallpaper to the embroidered fabrics on cushions and chairs. Every element of Café Ginori from the décor to the platingis designed to offer a multi-sensory journey with more than 25 signature dishes of Italian classics with a twist.

This global expansion builds on the connection between the two brands that began with The St. Regis Venice, where Ginori 1735 designed a takeover of the hotels waterfront garden terrace, marking its entry into textiles. Similar terrace concepts will come to life at The St. Regis Riyadh, The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, and more locations.

In 2025, the partnership with Ginori 1735 will expand across the Luxury Group portfolio at Marriott International.