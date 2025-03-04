IDeaS Launches API Data Integration Developer Portal

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—IDeaS, a SAS company, announced the launch of its API data integration developer portal. This platform is set to enable efficient data integrations and foster collaboration among technology providers across the ecosystem.

With the introduction of this developer portal, IDeaS has redefined the process of connecting external technology providers to its revenue management system (RMS). The portal offers access to resources, including technical documentation, and allows technology partners to test connectivity, data exchange, and scalability. This fosters a collaborative environment for delivering and adopting capabilities—enabled through connectivity between IDeaS and its partners’ solutions.

IDeaS’ API developer portal includes:

Developers can access a JSON RESTful API toolkit, along with documentation and resources, ensuring integration and reducing time spent on planning, development, testing, and troubleshooting. Self-Service Tools: Partners have 24/7 access to resources, such as API keys, documentation, testing workflows, and support, enabling them to work independently without relying solely on IDeaS’ integration specialists.

All updates, new features, and maintenance notifications are consolidated in one location. Security: Partners maintain control over secret key management, including provisioning, ensuring their sensitive data is protected and access to IDeaS resources remains secure.

Scalability: The portal provides self-service resources, including documentation and automated testing. This allows partners to scale their integrations independently and minimize reliance on internal resources and operational overhead.

Bijal Shah, vice president of product development, IDeaS, said, “This API developer portal isn’t just about adding features; it’s about fundamentally transforming how hospitality technology providers connect—bringing a platform to accelerate the delivery of innovative capabilities at scale for mutual hospitality and travel clients. We’re breaking down the barriers restricting real-time collaboration, eliminating the ‘integration maze,’ and empowering partners to deliver modern, scalable connectivity quickly and efficiently. This portal is a leap forward, enabling seamless integrations that drive tangible business results.”