HEI Adds Tapito Springs Hill Country Resort to Portfolio

NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts added Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort in Boerne, Texas, to its portfolio of luxury, upper-upscale, and upscale independent and branded hotels and resorts throughout the United States, a portfolio which now numbers more than 100 properties.

Owned by L&R Hotels, Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort was established in 1981 and represented the first golf resort and conference destination in Texas. The resort has 111 rooms, approximately 13,200 square feet of meeting space, two F&B outlets, an outdoor swimming pool, and an 18-hole championship golf course. It is located in Texas Hill Country and is within driving distance of Texas’ four metropolitan areas: San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

“HEI’s growing relationship with L+R Hotels is rewarding as we continue to align our mutual objectives to maximize operating performance and value of high-quality assets like Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort,” said Anthony Rutledge, CEO and managing partner, HEI Hotels & Resorts. “HEI’s management platform and track record of excellence will help to bolster this property’s status as a destination in demand.”

In addition to expanding its relationship with HEI Hotels & Resorts, L&R has partnered with Troon to oversee Tapatio Springs Resort’s golf operations and membership programs. L&R, HEI and Troon will work together to enhance Tapatio Springs Resort’s recognition in the state of Texas.

“We are excited to begin a new relationship with L&R and to expand our highly successful relationship with HEI,” said Mike Ryan, chief operating officer, Troon. “Tapatio Springs joins our portfolio of highly sought after U.S. and Texas club destinations and is ideal for golf enthusiasts seeing authentic Texas golf experiences.”