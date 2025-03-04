AHLA Foundation Names Kevin Carey President and CEO

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced the appointment of Kevin Carey as the AHLA Foundation’s president and CEO, effective immediately. Carey, who will continue to serve as chief operating officer (COO) of AHLA, succeeds Anna Blue, who announced her departure in February.

“Now more than ever, the Foundation’s programs and initiatives will play a vital role in advancing the hospitality industry and amplifying opportunities for its people. Kevin is one of the industry’s most respected and seasoned leaders and a strong advocate of the AHLA Foundation and its team. I couldn’t think of a better person to lead the Foundation given his experience in designing and securing funding support for broad-based industry initiatives,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and CEO, AHLA.

“Kevin has not only played a pivotal role in driving the association’s strategic growth but has been a key partner in the Foundation’s progression since its very beginnings,” said Anu Saxena, president, Hilton Supply Management, and chair, AHLA Foundation Board of Trustees. “On behalf of myself, the Officers, and the Board of Trustees, we look forward to collaborating with Kevin as we embark on the next phase of the Foundation’s transformation.”

“I am thrilled to take on this new role and continue the important work of the AHLA Foundation,” said Carey. “The Foundation plays a critical role in securing the future of our industry by developing its people, creating communities underpinned by access and opportunity, and by raising awareness of the many pathways to rewarding hospitality careers. I look forward to working with our dedicated team to expand our collective impact, broaden industry engagement, and develop programs that welcome and support both current and future hospitality professionals.”

Advertisement

In the past two years, under Blue’s leadership, the Foundation grew its team and enhanced the visibility and impact of programs and initiatives including ForWard, which has grown in stature and influence.

The announcement comes after the Foundation’s recent fundraiser, Night of A Thousand Stars, which brought together more than 400 industry leaders and raised over $1,000,000 to support the organization’s initiatives.

Prior to joining AHLA, Carey spent more than 25 years with American Express, where he led global business groups across the company. Kevin also serves as a member of the Industry Advisory Board for the Penn State School of Hospitality Management.