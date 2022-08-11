IDeaS Announces a Global Collaboration With Hyatt

MINNEAPOLIS—IDeaS announced a global collaboration with Hyatt to power the company’s commercial revenue platform. Hyatt will deploy IDeaS’ products globally as a component of its commercial stack. Hyatt will leverage IDeaS’ products for profit optimization, developing strategic workflows and modular-based personas to drive adoption across its global portfolio.

Key features include:

Modularity and flexibility—IDeaS’ technology and service approach will enable Hyatt to support the needs of its hotel portfolio and ownership types. The platform factors in the qualities and differences of each property to operationalize across the brand.

Automation equals profit—This data-driven approach will allow Hyatt to strategically drive performance and profit across its portfolio by focusing on AI-driven opportunities in today’s travel landscape.

Organizational growth—IDeaS’ delivers on Hyatt’s need for organizational empowerment, leveraging capabilities such as guest, group, and events space profit optimization, financial forecasting capabilities, and enterprise BI solutions.

Drive collaboration across commercial teams—Training and enablement efforts will ensure that colleagues at each property engage in the set-up and configuration process, which is critical to the system.

Michael Klein, vice president of global revenue management, Hyatt, said, “At Hyatt, we offer the benefits of a global network yet remain nimble enough to create true personal connections. Collaborating with a known innovator and disruptor in the revenue management space like IDeaS alongside Hyatt’s unique vision for innovative capabilities can create a differentiating value proposition for Hyatt owners and operators and make it easier for property colleagues to focus on what they do best—care for guests and customers.”

Sanjay Nagalia, co-founder and chief operating officer, IDeaS, said, “We are excited to be a part of the transformation of Hyatt’s commercial revenue platform at a moment of unparalleled opportunity. As the recovery in travel broadens and new toolsets emerge, we are pleased to bring IDeaS’ market-leading automation, pricing approach, and a singular focus on holistic, profit optimization to Hyatt’s portfolio of properties.”