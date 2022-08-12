Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre Completes Renovation

DALLAS, Texas—The Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre announces it has completed a $24 million renovation of the entire hotel and conference center. Renovations began in 2020.

The North Dallas conference center hotel renovation includes a full redesign of all 503 guestrooms, lobby, public areas, and food and beverage outlets to elevate the property. Additionally, the hotel’s meeting spaces, totaling 55,000 square feet, were completely updated including new furnishings, artwork, and technology.

“We are eager to welcome our corporate clients and leisure guests back to the new-and-improved Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre,” said general manager Brett Krafft, CMP. “The extensive renovation was a meaningful investment, and we are delighted to unveil the impactful updates that will enhance our guest experience throughout the entire property.”

Guestrooms have new furnishings including carpet, lamps, chairs, bathroom vanities with backlit mirrors, refrigerators, and 55-inch flat-screen televisions. Additionally, two premium studio suites were added with 65-inch flat-screen televisions.

The addition of a new 6,600-square-foot Lakeside Ballroom increases the hotel’s meeting and events space. Hilton Designed Meeting Rooms have been updated to include 75-in built-in monitors, local art, refreshed seating, and amenities including refrigerators.

Onsite eateries, H Bar and L’Express, underwent a new layout and design, which included new seating and a marketplace-style atmosphere for networking, collaborating, and socializing. The hotel also has Crockett’s Restaurant and Bar.

Other updates throughout the property include refreshed lobby areas, front and concierge desks, a fitness center with Peloton Bikes, elevator landings, guestroom hallways, public restrooms, safety and security systems, and upgraded internet capability in both meeting rooms and guestrooms.

Located at the Lincoln Centre across from the Galleria Dallas mall and near dining, shopping, and entertainment, the hotel is managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.