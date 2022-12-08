CHICAGO—Travelers are prioritizing experiences and connections this holiday season with rooms revenue pacing 30 percent ahead of 2019 for resort locations worldwide, according to Hyatt Hotels Corporation. With leisure travel still in high demand, Hyatt shared the travel trends for global guests.

Hotels and resorts are delivering on the festive spirit this time of year with seasonal décor, food, music, and more. According to a global survey commissioned by Hyatt and conducted by OnePoll, nearly two-thirds of people traveling with families prefer to stay at a hotel or resort rather than a home rental. This year, many parents and grandparents will gather with their families for the holidays, with 94 percent of adults ages 45 and over who responded to the survey planning to travel in December and 58 percent in January, indicating that connecting with loved ones is top of mind for travelers.

While some people enjoy a traditional gift, experiences create memories, which is why 61 percent of Hyatt’s survey respondents noted they would be excited to receive travel or an experience such as a vacation, plane tickets, spa, meditation session, or a cooking class as a gift this year.

With leisure travel continuing to increase and many borders now open around the world, consumers are prioritizing trips with experiences and opportunities to connect. According to the survey, 62 percent of respondents agree that the festive season is a great time to cross off a bucket list destination with some of the most popular destinations being Japan, Canada, and Italy.

Advertisement

Loyalty programs, such as World of Hyatt, provide travelers with more ways to save and more reasons to gather all year round, especially during the holiday season. Sixty-two percent of survey respondents said they would use a travel rewards program that lets them earn and redeem points, offers discounts, and includes experiences. Fifty-one percent of respondents said if there was a travel rewards program offer, they would change their travel plans or go out of their way to earn and redeem points.

While some travelers may seek a reprieve from the cold in sunny destinations, 56 percent of respondents said that it doesn’t feel like the festive season without snow.

The survey was commissioned by Hyatt through OnePoll, which conducted an online survey among 8,500 adults aged 18+ across 14 countries. The survey was conducted from October 6-21, 2022.