CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation shared plans for the continued global growth of its Independent Collection brands, including recent openings and the development pipeline through 2025 across The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, and JdV by Hyatt brands.

“Each brand in the Independent Collection offers distinct properties that are all unique and feature one-of-a-kind experiences for every occasion with more than 100 properties worldwide across all three brands—from on-site beekeeping and aerial yoga at Rancho Pescadero, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, to embracing local history in Kelso, United Kingdom at Schloss Roxburghe Golf Hotel, part of the Destination by Hyatt brand,” said Katie Johnson, global brand leader, Independent Collection, Hyatt. “We are excited to continue adding new luxury and lifestyle hotels on an even greater scale globally with openings in new key leisure markets like Mexico.”

“Through our intentional long-term growth strategy and by working closely with owners, Hyatt boasts five years of industry-leading net rooms growth driven by our unique position against the competition,” said Jim Chu, chief growth officer, Hyatt. “Hyatt is able to better care for luxury and leisure travelers and our award-winning loyalty program, World of Hyatt, has grown 20 percent in the past 12 months alone, delivering record levels of high-quality revenue to our owners.”

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand includes 35 properties, and the following properties are slated to join the portfolio over the next few years.

NUMU, a 44-room boutique hotel in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, is slated to open in early 2023.

Grand Hansa Hotel in Helsinki, Finland, is slated to open in summer 2023 as the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Finland.

Noor-Us-Sabah Palace in Bhopal, India, is one of Bhopal’s oldest and most sought-after hotels and will undergo extensive refurbishment, debuting as a 60-room heritage hotel in 2025.

A 41-room boutique hotel in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, is expected to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in December 2023.

Hyatt also plans to add its second property as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Tokyo, Japan in 2023.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt’s 2022 openings included: Kissel Uptown Oakland (Oakland, California), March 2022; Hotel La Compañia (Panama City, Panama), April 2022; Magma Resort Santorini (Santorini, Greece), August 2022; La Zambra (Málaga, Spain), September 2022; Fuji Speedway Hotel (Shizuoka, Japan), October 2022; Grayson Hotel (New York, New York), November 2022; and Rancho Pescadero (Los Cabos, Mexico), November 2022.

Destination by Hyatt

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of more than 55 independent hotels, resorts, and residences. Planned openings for 2023 and beyond include the following.

Banyan Cay Resort and Golf in West Palm Beach, Florida, an 18-hole signature golf resort expected to open in Summer 2023, will mark the Destination by Hyatt brand’s entry in Florida.

The Grand Resort Qingchengshan, China, is set to join the Destination by Hyatt brand. This 231-room resort will be situated in the vicinity of two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Mount Qingcheng, one of the ancient cradles of Taoism in China with over 2000 years of history, and the time-honored Dujiangyan a hydro-engineering project built during the Qin Dynasty.

The Destination by Hyatt brand’s 2022 openings included Austria Haus (Vail, Colorado), June 2022; 7Pines Sardinia Resort (Sardinia, Italy), July 2022; and Schloss Roxburghe (Kelso, United Kingdom), November 2022.

JdV by Hyatt

The JdV by Hyatt brand offers a collection of more than 20 vibrant, independent hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighborhoods they call home. Planned 2023 and beyond openings include the following.

The Pell in Middletown, Rhode Island—minutes from Newport—is slated to open in early 2023 as the first JdV by Hyatt hotel in Rhode Island

The 147-guestroom FirstName Bordeaux in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France, is slated to open in early 2023.

FILA HOUSE Shanghai, China, is expected to open in 2024 as the world’s inaugural FILA-branded hotel.

The 125-guestroom Ronil, set on 1.6-acres in Baga, India, will join three other Hyatt hotels in the region: Alila Diwa Goa, Grand Hyatt Goa, and Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa.

In November 2022, the JdV by Hyatt brand opened EPISODE Hsinchu in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Hyatt recently announced an exclusive collaboration agreement with Lindner Hotels, which is expected to add more than 30 hotels and add approximately 5,500 rooms to Hyatt’s portfolio. The majority of these hotels will be included within the JdV by Hyatt portfolio, and the hotels are expected to join World of Hyatt in the near future.