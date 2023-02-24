CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Highlights include:

Net income was $294 million in the fourth quarter and $455 million for the full year of 2022. Adjusted net income was $278 million in the fourth quarter and $365 million for the full year of 2022. Net income in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2022 includes a non-cash benefit of $250 million due to the release of a valuation allowance on U.S. federal and state deferred taxes.

Diluted EPS was $2.69 in the fourth quarter and $4.09 for the full year of 2022. Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.55 in the fourth quarter and $3.28 for the full year of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $232 million in the fourth quarter and $908 million for the full year of 2022. Apple Leisure Group (ALG) contributed $43 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and $231 million for the full year of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA does not include ALG’s Net Deferrals of $28 million and $94 million, and Net Financed Contracts of $15 million and $63 million, in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2022, respectively.

Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 34.8 percent in the fourth quarter and 60.2 percent for the full year of 2022, compared to 2021.

Comparable owned and leased hotels RevPAR increased 41.7 percent in the fourth quarter and 87.6 percent for the full year of 2022, compared to 2021. Comparable owned and leased hotels operating margin improved to 27.9 percent in the fourth quarter and to 27.1 percent for the full year of 2022.

All-inclusive Net Package RevPAR was $190.64 in the fourth quarter and $187.28 for the full year of 2022.

Net Rooms Growth was 6.7 percent for the full year of 2022.

Pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts was approximately 117,000 rooms, inclusive of ALG’s pipeline contribution of 8,000 rooms.

Share repurchase activity was approximately 1.15 million shares repurchased for $106 million in the fourth quarter and approximately 4.23 million shares repurchased for $369 million for the full year of 2022.

Mark S. Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt, said, “Our results in the fourth quarter mark the completion of a truly transformative year. We generated a record level of fees and free cash flow while leading the industry in organic growth for a sixth consecutive year. This outcome is a direct result of successfully executing on our asset-light growth strategy. We continue to experience positive momentum in the markets in which we operate and are optimistic about the year ahead.”



Operational Update

Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 2.4 percent in the fourth quarter and declined 6.1 percent for the full year of 2022, compared to the same periods in 2019. Excluding Greater China, system-wide RevPAR increased 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter and declined 2.5 percent for the full year of 2022, compared to the same periods in 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the RevPAR recovery continued to be powered by strong pricing with leisure transient and group average rates up 19 percent and 15. percent compared to 2019 levels, respectively.

The ALG all-inclusive portfolio also continues to experience positive trends. Net package RevPAR for the same set of properties managed by ALG in the Americas increased 24.4 percent in the fourth quarter and 12.6 percent for the full year of 2022, compared to the same periods in 2019. Total net package revenue for all ALG properties increased 65.4 percent in the fourth quarter and 48.2 percent for the full year of 2022, compared to the same periods in 2019, fueled by ALG’s net rooms growth in the Americas and significant expansion into Europe.

Owned and leased hotels segment: Comparable operating margins improved to 27.9 percent in the fourth quarter, reflecting strong operational execution and growth in average daily rates. Owned and leased hotels Adjusted EBITDA increased $8 million, or 10 percent, when adjusted for the net impact of transactions, in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2019.

Comparable operating margins improved to 27.9 percent in the fourth quarter, reflecting strong operational execution and growth in average daily rates. Owned and leased hotels Adjusted EBITDA increased $8 million, or 10 percent, when adjusted for the net impact of transactions, in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2019. Americas management and franchising segment: Results in the fourth quarter were led by ongoing strength in leisure transient revenue. Additionally, group room revenue was 1.3 percent above 2019 levels. New hotels added to the system since the start of 2019 contributed $15 million in fee revenue during the quarter.

Results in the fourth quarter were led by ongoing strength in leisure transient revenue. Additionally, group room revenue was 1.3 percent above 2019 levels. New hotels added to the system since the start of 2019 contributed $15 million in fee revenue during the quarter. ASPAC management and franchising segment: Results in the fourth quarter were below 2019 levels driven by Greater China. Asia Pacific, excluding Greater China, experienced an acceleration in demand with notable momentum in South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Results in the fourth quarter were below 2019 levels driven by Greater China. Asia Pacific, excluding Greater China, experienced an acceleration in demand with notable momentum in South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia. EAME/SW Asia management and franchising segment: Results in the fourth quarter were led by strong fee generation in the Middle East driven by the World Cup in Qatar. Additionally, the region enjoyed strong leisure demand throughout Europe.

Results in the fourth quarter were led by strong fee generation in the Middle East driven by the World Cup in Qatar. Additionally, the region enjoyed strong leisure demand throughout Europe. Apple Leisure Group segment: Results in the fourth quarter were led by the continued strength of leisure demand, favorable pricing, and airlift that remains above 2019 levels for key Americas destinations. ALG revenue and Adjusted EBITDA include a $23 million non-cash benefit primarily from the expiration of unredeemed pandemic-related travel credits.

Openings and Development

In the fourth quarter, 57 new hotels (or 10,784 rooms) joined Hyatt’s system. Notable openings included 31 franchised hotels (or 5,082 rooms), predominately across Germany, as part of Hyatt’s agreement with Lindner Hotels & Resorts, Secrets Impression Moxché, Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal, and Fuji Speedway Hotel and Grayson Hotel in New York City, both part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio.

For the full year of 2022, 120 new hotels (or 23,227 rooms) joined Hyatt’s system with 48 properties (or 8,281 rooms) converted to a Hyatt brand.

As of December 31, 2022, the company had a pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts for approximately 580 hotels (approximately 117,000 rooms), inclusive of ALG’s pipeline contribution of approximately 20 hotels (or approximately 8,000 rooms).

Transactions and Capital Strategy

On February 2, 2023, the company completed the acquisition of Dream Hotel Group and paid cash of approximately $125 million. The terms of the agreement provide for up to an additional $175 million of contingent consideration through 2028 as properties come into the pipeline and open. The acquisition adds 12 lifestyle hotels (or approximately 1,700 rooms) to the Hyatt portfolio, with an additional 24 signed long-term management agreements for hotels expected to open in the future.

The company is currently marketing two assets held for sale and intends to successfully execute plans to realize $2.0 billion of gross proceeds from the sale of real estate, net of acquisitions, by the end of 2024 as part of its expanded asset-disposition commitment announced in August 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the Company has realized $721 million of proceeds from the net disposition of real estate as part of this commitment.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, the company reported the following: