MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina—Kingston Resorts announced the completion of its $65 million renovation with the opening of Black Drum Brewing. Under the ownership of EOS Hospitality, Black Drum Brewing is for locals and destination visitors alike and offers regionally-sourced craft beers and private event spaces including Seaside Vista, a ballroom with an open-air terrace.

“We’ve officially crossed the finish line in completing our property-wide reinvention as we formally debut Black Drum Brewing,” said Bob Barenberg, managing director of Kingston Resorts. “Fun, entertainment, and downright delectable food define our latest restaurant addition, which stands as a new reason to visit Kingston Resorts all its own. Whether you’re looking for a fresh spot to take the family out to dinner or even host a special occasion with friends and loved ones, Black Drum Brewing is a culinary experience you won’t be able to miss.”

Black Drum Brewing’s menu uses locally-sourced ingredients, fresh seafood, and meat. Dishes include comfort food favorites.

True to its namesake, Black Drum Brewing also features a list of craft beers with 40 taps sourced from brewers based in North and South Carolina, including names like Wicked Weed from Asheville, North Carolina, which brews Black Drum Brewing’s signature Black Drum Daylight beer; Tidal Creek from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Two-Blokes from Charleston, South Carolina; and more. For diners who prefer spirits, Black Drum Brewing offers a collection of cocktails.

With Myrtle Beach’s popularity among meeting and wedding planners, Black Drum Brewing’s event venues are designed to provide this market with spaces that achieve a targeted look and feel. Seaside Vista, the upstairs ballroom, is structured to suit special occasions of all sizes, including elements like sliding glass garage doors to open and close space as needed, along with an open-air terrace. Additionally, Black Drum Brewing’s event lawn ensures planners seeking outdoor accommodations are met with a versatile space.