WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) promoted Kevin Carey to senior executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Kevin joined AHLA in 2017. He helped with the growth and organizational expansion of the association and the AHLA Foundation. Under his leadership, AHLA’s revenues grew by nearly 50 percent. Kevin worked to increase membership and diversify non-dues revenue sources. He spearheaded several innovative strategic partnerships and has an eye for orchestrating mergers with peer hospitality associations.

Kevin is responsible for leading AHLA’s membership, strategic partnerships, business development, and conferences and events. He drives AHLA’s IT function and served as chief financial officer. Kevin also provides strategic thought leadership for many of AHLA’s key industry-wide initiatives, including Safe Stay and Responsible Stay, which are health and safety and sustainability campaigns, respectively.

“Kevin’s career experience spans roles in government affairs, leading large commercial business units at American Express and serving as a board member in both non-profit organizations and private companies. He is a unique association executive who leverages his depth of knowledge to push us forward,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “Kevin and I are enthusiastic about the future growth opportunities AHLA and the Foundation are actively pursuing. We will continue to partner together to advance the hotel industry with our outstanding board leadership and talented colleagues.”