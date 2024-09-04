NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts added the Kimpton Sylvan Atlanta Buckhead to its portfolio, bringing the total number of hotels managed in the state of Georgia to 17.

Originally constructed in 1952, the Kimpton Sylvan is a conversion of a residential condominium building reimagined as a boutique hotel and located in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. The building underwent a redevelopment beginning in 2018 and opened in early 2021. Its design pays homage to the building’s mid-century roots with contemporary art and accents.

The Kimpton Sylvan provides 217 rooms, 4,250 square feet of meeting and banquet space, a 24-hour fitness center with Peloton bikes and treadmills, an outdoor swimming pool, and a hosted evening social hour.

The hotel’s three food and beverage experiences cater to not only hotel guests but also the surrounding Buckhead community. They include:

The Betty, a supper club that serves breakfast, lunch, brunch, and dinner and features weekly live music, a cocktail menu, and signature events.

St. Julep, a rooftop bar, that is situated against a backdrop of Atlanta city views, and the indoor/outdoor space features fun shareables, frozen cocktails and more. Programming includes weekly Djs, pop-up live concerts, and fashion and wellness partnerships.

The Willow Bar, a seasonal bar located in a garden that hosts private events.

Buckhead is home to more than 23 million square feet of office space, more than 1,500 retail outlets, 300 restaurants, and a residential community.

“We are looking forward to managing this phenomenal property on behalf of the owner, Atlanta-based Portman Holdings,” said Anthony Rutledge, CEO at HEI. “We are also excited to grow our presence in Georgia. With 17 properties now under management in the state, we know the dynamics that drive the lodging segment there and will capitalize on them to maintain Kimpton Sylvan Atlanta Buckhead’s position as one of the ‘go-to’ properties in the Buckhead market.”