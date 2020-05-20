NASHVILLE — Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership, and management company, announced it has been selected to manage the 506-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown Convention Center. Scheduled to open during the fourth quarter of 2021, the Embassy Suites is part of a two-tower development project on 1.3 acres of land owned by Crescent Real Estate LLC, a high-end real estate acquisition, development, and management company; Starwood Capital Group, a private global investment firm focused on real estate; and High Street Real Estate Partners, a privately held real estate investment firm focused on developing and acquiring equity interests in hospitality and multi-family assets in highly rated markets.

“As HVMG expands its portfolio of managed and owned hotels across the United States, we will continue to seek ‘best-in-class’ partners such as Crescent Real Estate, Starwood Capital Group, and High Street Real Estate Partners to achieve our growth goals,” said Robert Cole, president and CEO, HVMG. “This two-tower project immediately will become one of the most exciting lodging options not only in Nashville, but the entire country. In a town already known for its high caliber hotels, this is no small feat.”

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown Convention Center joins the Embassy Suites portfolio as the second largest in the brand. The 30-story Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotel is situated on the north side of Demonbreun Street between 7th and 8th Avenues adjacent to Music City Center—Nashville’s $625 million, 2.1-million-square-foot convention center. The property is just one block from the Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators, and within a few blocks of Country Music Hall of Fame, Ryman Auditorium, Frist Art Museum, and Broadway, known for its restaurants, bars, and honky tonks.

The hotel has more than 32,000 square feet of meeting and event space and several creative food, beverage, and entertainment options. Focal points include a rooftop pool, event area, bar, and dedicated indoor and outdoor wellness areas. The hotel also has a street-front restaurant, gourmet coffee shop, and live entertainment zones to showcase the Music City’s up-and-coming talent. Guests also will be invited to enjoy the traditional Embassy Suites complimentary made-to-order breakfast and evening reception.

