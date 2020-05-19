The Woodlands (Houston), Texas — Benchmark has acquired Arizona-based hotel management company Westroc Hotels & Resorts and will transition two properties to its management portfolio: Hotel Valley Ho in Old Town Scottsdale and Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale.

The two properties will remain locally owned and will join the company’s signature brand, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels. This transition provides the properties and their associates with several new benefits, including stronger financial planning tools, more employment and transfer opportunities, added sales and marketing communications, reporting capabilities, and more channels of commerce.

“Benchmark is very excited to return to this market, expanding our portfolio of experiential and unique destinations,” Alex Cabañas, CEO of Benchmark, said. “The Westroc team has created two exceptional resorts that fit perfectly into Benchmark, and the teams we’ve connected with already are a welcome addition to the Benchmark family.”

The partners of Westroc Hospitality, including Scott Lyon, William Nassikas, and Pete Corpstein, will be turning their focus and efforts to future development opportunities in the hospitality field. Scott Lyon, a resident of Paradise Valley, will continue on as an investor with Benchmark, and notes, “I see this as an opportunity to provide Hotel Valley Ho and Mountain Shadows Resort with a broader scope of experience and knowledge, giving our amazing team members more options, enhanced benefits, and a way to continue the strong trajectory of growth in the marketplace.” The Lyon family will continue to own Hotel Valley Ho and co-own Mountain Shadows Resort with Dallas-based Woodbine Development Corporation. The guest experience at both of these properties will remain unchanged with this new partnership.

Benchmark operates 80 independent hotels, luxury resorts, and conference centers throughout North America, the Caribbean, and Japan.

