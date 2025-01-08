AHLA Details Regional Events for 2025

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced it will once again convene a series of regional events in 2025, which will create networking and educational opportunities for hoteliers and hospitality industry participants across the United States.

The Hospitality Show regional events give hotel owners, general managers, and property-level line leaders a chance to network with their peers, gain access to market data, and connect with suppliers and service providers. They are also an opportunity to learn about federal, state, and local policies that affect hotel industry operations and profitability, and capitalize on the many workforce programs and initiatives offered by the AHLA Foundation.

“The Hospitality Show regional events showcase the critical role hotels play in local communities and connect hospitality leaders with local elected officials to help advance the industry’s advocacy priorities,” said AHLA President and CEO Rosanna Maietta. “We are proud to bring The Show’s best-in-class experience to some of the nation’s top markets across the country, in collaboration with our valued state lodging association partners.”

The 2025 series of events follows the Hospitality Show 2024 in San Antonio, Texas, which drew 4,800 attendees and 460 vendors and will build momentum for the third Hospitality Show in Denver, Colorado, in October 2025.

Dates and cities for The Hospitality Show’s 2025 regional events are as follows: