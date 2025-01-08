Poco Diablo Resort Names CoralTree Hospitality as Manager

DENVER, Colorado—Tom Luersen, president of CoralTree Hospitality, announced that the company was named manager of Poco Diablo Resort in Sedona, Arizona. The 137-room resort is nestled among Sedona’s towering red rock formations, offering convenient access to the region’s unlimited outdoor adventures.

“Sedona is a magical destination and Poco Diablo offers an experience that complements the beauty of the region,” said Luersen. “Poco Diablo has long been a favorite for travelers seeking relaxation, adventure, and a connection to the area’s rich culture. We are excited to build on the hotel’s legacy by enhancing the resort’s offerings while staying true to the essence of what makes it truly unique.”

Surrounded by Sedona’s red rock, Poco Diablo is near the uptown area. The resort offers 137 guestrooms, dining at the Willows Kitchen & Wine Bar, and treatment options at the Spa at Poco Diablo. There is an on-site heated swimming pool and four courts for tennis and pickleball. Poco Diablo offers more than 8,500 square feet of indoor meeting space and an additional eight-acre lawn for catering events, team-building activities, weddings, and social functions.

The resort blends modern amenities with the area through guest experiences that range from a monthly art program to nightly fireside s’mores, custom outdoor picnic baskets, lawn games, stargazing, and more. Poco Diablo also provides guests with access to the nearby Sedona Golf Resort for play on the par-71 course.

The resort will join the Outbound Hotels collection of lifestyle hotels and will be rebranded as Outbound Sedona following a planned transformation. CoralTree currently manages Outbound Mammoth in California.