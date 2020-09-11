Two hotel properties this week announced the completion of renovations to onsite facilities that would enhance the guest experience: Keswick Hall in Charlottesville, Virginia, introduced the complex’s newly renovated tennis facility, while Hotel Viking in Newport, Rhode Island, unveiled renovations to its Spa Fjör, 1,100-square foot fitness center, and 720-square-foot pool.

Keswick Hall Renovates Tennis Facility

Molly and Robert Hardie, owners of Keswick Hall in Charlottesville, Virginia, recently introduced the complex’s newly renovated tennis facility. The fully restored courts are already in use by members of the Keswick Club and will be available to guests of the hotel upon completion of the property’s full renovation.

Virginia-based companies Har-Tru and Tennis Courts, Inc. completed seven clay courts: Two hard courts were converted to Har-Tru’s All-Weather Claytech European Red Clay Courts, a hybrid surface that combines the year-round play of a hard court with the playability of a clay court; two pre-existing sub-irrigated green clay courts were converted to red clay, bringing the first European sub-irrigated red clay courts to the region; and three pre-existing above-ground irrigated green courts were rebuilt to include Har-Tru’s HyQ sub-irrigation system and the European Red Clay, using less water and decreasing the surface material loss from wind and erosion.

Hotel Viking Updates Spa Fjör, Fitness Center, and Pool

Newport’s historic Hotel Viking unveiled extensive renovations to Spa Fjör, its 1,100-square foot fitness center, and the property’s 720-square-foot pool. Updates including refurbished facilities, new equipment and design elements, and a refreshed spa menu.

White Space Designs led the design of Spa Fjör, which now includes six revamped treatment rooms and an expanded relaxation room with a Himalayan sea salt wall. Hotel Viking’s indoor pool transitioned to saline from chlorine and has been retiled, resurfaced, and refinished with new anti-slip decking. Pool facilities, including bathrooms, have also undergone a design transformation, and three new cabanas are available for reservation. Adjacent to the pool, the property’s revamped fitness center now offers Matrix equipment and two peloton bikes. Hotel Viking also has complimentary cruiser bikes for guests.

