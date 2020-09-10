STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Increases in the First Week of September

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Boosted in part by Labor Day weekend, U.S. hotel occupancy increased slightly over the previous week, according to the latest data from STR.

U.S. Hotel Industry KPIs Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2020 vs. Sept. 1-7, 2019 Occupancy: 49.4% (-18.9%)

ADR: $100.97 (-17.1%)

RevPAR: $49.87 (-32.8%)

For the week of August 30 through September 5, 2020, occupancy fell 18.9 percent year over year to 49.4 percent, average daily rate (ADR) dropped 17.1 percent to $100.97, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 32.8 percent to $49.87.

Hotel demand grew to 18 million room nights sold (up 500,000 week over week). Saturday (September 5) occupancy came in at 69 percent—just 2.6 percent less than the comparable Saturday in 2019, and leisure markets that have showed the highest summer occupancy levels reported strong increases from the previous weekend. At the same time, the markets with the highest occupancy for the week were not leisure destinations. Rather, the high occupancy markets were those housing displaced residents from Hurricane Laura and the California wildfires.

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (44.3 percent), but higher ADR ($101.82) than all other markets. Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, was the only one of those major markets to reach a 60 percent occupancy level (60.6 percent). Five additional markets reached or surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Houston, Texas (57.8 percent); Los Angeles/Long Beach, California (55.3 percent); San Diego, California (54.6 percent); New Orleans, Louisiana (51.7 percent); and Atlanta, Georgia (50.2 percent).

Houston was the only market to report a year-over-year increase in occupancy (up 13.5 percent), which is attributable to evacuations and displaced residents due to Hurricane Laura.

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (24.4 percent), and Orlando, Florida (30.9 percent).

