HotelPORT Announces New Technology Agreement With Sabre

HotelPORT and Sabre in a new technology partnership will integrate PropertyVIEW into Sabre’s Content Services for Lodging.

PropertyVIEW combines artificial intelligence and machine learning technology for a holistic view of hotel details across direct and third-party channels. All hotel details are checked and audited across the hotel’s distribution channels to ensure accuracy and brand continuity, including descriptive information, amenities, and images. By integrating into Sabre Content Services for Lodging, HotelPORT will provide visibility to GDS content for hotels in addition to OTAs, metasearch engines, meetings and events, and maps and navigation channel content accuracy status from one single solution.

Fred Bean, CEO of HotelPORT, said, “Hoteliers need a holistic view of their content across all third-party channels. Hotels can lose out to the competition and experience a potential reduction in revenue production when searches produce out-of-date descriptions, facilities, services, and images. Our solution has been developed to ensure that hotel content is accurate and up to date by browsing through currently approved assets across distribution channels that matter and reporting on inaccuracies, errors, and omissions. By partnering with Sabre we can now add visibility into the Sabre GDS for our extensive list of partner hotels on a global scale and I look forward to working with the team.”

Marcos Pinedo, vice president, partner solutions for Sabre Travel Solutions, added, “Sabre Content Services for Lodging integrates both Sabre GDS and aggregator content, giving customers access to over one million property options. Partnering with HotelPORT to provide hoteliers with another option to better manage their content is a win-win for Sabre’s travel marketplace.”