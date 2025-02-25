Cloudbeds and Sabre Form Strategic Partnership

SAN DIEGO, California—Cloudbeds announced a strategic partnership with Sabre Corporation. The collaboration delivers integration between Cloudbeds PMS and Sabre’s SynXis Central Reservation System (CRS), offering hotels and accommodation providers a solution for managing distribution, reservations, and property operations.

The partnership introduces a real-time two-way connection between Sabre’s CRS and the Cloudbeds PMS, enabling hotels to streamline operations, distribution strategies, and data accuracy. The API integration will allow for a more reliable flow of data between the two platforms.

The partnership includes:

Bi-directional data exchange: Using API communication, the integration enables two-way synchronization of inventory, rates, and reservations. This ensures that any updates made in either system are reflected across all distribution channels, reducing discrepancies and eliminating manual intervention.

Using API communication, the integration enables two-way synchronization of inventory, rates, and reservations. This ensures that any updates made in either system are reflected across all distribution channels, reducing discrepancies and eliminating manual intervention. Automated inventory and rate management: The integration empowers hotels with rate and availability updates, automatically distributing changes made in the Cloudbeds PMS to all channels through the Sabre CRS. Hotels can now manage their pricing strategies using real-time data to capitalize on demand fluctuations while ensuring inventory exposure across global distribution channels.

Unified reservations handling: The connection facilitates booking updates between Cloudbeds and Sabre, ensuring that every reservation—whether from OTAs, direct bookings, or GDS—is logged in the Cloudbeds PMS. This automated reservations pipeline minimizes the risk of overbookings, missed updates, and guest data inconsistencies.

The connection facilitates booking updates between Cloudbeds and Sabre, ensuring that every reservation—whether from OTAs, direct bookings, or GDS—is logged in the Cloudbeds PMS. This automated reservations pipeline minimizes the risk of overbookings, missed updates, and guest data inconsistencies. Optimized global distribution: Cloudbeds properties gain access to Sabre’s global distribution network, which includes OTAs, direct booking engines, and travel management companies via Sabre’s Global Distribution System. With the CRS-PMS connection, hotels can manage distribution across multiple channels from a single, consolidated platform, simplifying channel management and maximizing exposure.

With the integration of Cloudbeds PMS and Sabre’s CRS, hoteliers can expect an improvement in guest service delivery. The flow of booking data ensures that front-office teams have access to the most up-to-date reservation and guest information, allowing for personalized guest interactions and faster check-in/check-out processes.

“This partnership between Sabre and Cloudbeds is a game-changer for the hospitality industry,” said Frank Trampert, managing director, Sabre Hospitality Solutions. “By deepening the integration between our CRS and Cloudbeds PMS, we are enabling hotels to unlock new efficiencies and revenue opportunities, while also improving the overall guest experience.”

“The real-time data synchronization and enhanced global distribution capabilities provide our customers with powerful tools to increase their profitability and streamline their operations,” added Richard Castle, co-founder and chief operating officer, Cloudbeds. “We are excited to collaborate with Sabre on delivering a fully integrated solution that empowers hoteliers to stay competitive and agile in a rapidly changing market.”

The Cloudbeds-Sabre integration is set to go live in Q1 2025 and will be available to all joint customers.