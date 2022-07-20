Virdee Completes Integration with Sabre’s SynXis Property Hub

AUSTIN, Texas—Virdee announced that it has completed an integration with SynXis Property Hub, a property management system (PMS) offered by Sabre Corporation. The upgrade is live for existing hotels using Sabre’s SynXis Property Hub.

The Virdee Virtual Reception solution provides a contactless check-in experience, allowing hotel guests to check in either via mobile device or kiosk, receive a digital or physical key, and head to their guestroom without standing in line at the front desk. SynXis Property Hub leverages a single system of record for rates and availability, responsive design, and flexible workflows that are focused on enhancing the in-stay guest experience.

The collaboration helps hoteliers manage their properties and the guest experience through user-friendly technology, bringing the benefits of the Virdee system into the Sabre tech ecosystem. Sabre benefits from a connection to Virdee’s Cloud-based architecture, which simplifies integration and connectivity, while Virdee can now leverage the ease and responsiveness of Sabre’s SynXis solution. The companies are planning additional integrations and collaborations in the months ahead.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sabre to help hotels further benefit from a product that’s so widely trusted and utilized in the hospitality industry,” said Virdee Co-Founder Nadav Cornberg. “This collaboration is another example of Virdee’s push to bring our solution set to an ever-wider audience, and we’re looking forward to integrating additional products from Sabre’s suite of solutions.”

“The SynXis Property Management System is trusted by over 2,500 properties, and we are excited to partner with Virdee to enhance our offering,” said Tom Winrow, vice president of product development, Sabre Hospitality. “The partnership is a perfect marriage between two solutions from companies that pride themselves on seamless experiences—for both hoteliers and guests.”