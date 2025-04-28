SOUTHLAKE, Texas—Sabre Corporation and TPG, a global alternative asset management firm, announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which TPG has agreed to acquire Sabre’s Hospitality Solutions business for $1.1 billion. TPG will invest in Hospitality Solutions through TPG Capital, the firm’s U.S. and European private equity platform.

The transaction will establish Hospitality Solutions as a standalone business, providing resources for growth and continued expansion as a technology platform for hotels globally. Hospitality Solutions provides software and solutions to more than 40 percent of the world’s leading hotel brands. The SaaS based platform serves as an integrated system of record for reservation and guest information. Hospitality Solutions is distinct from Sabre’s hotel B2B distribution business, which remains a strategic area of investment for Sabre.

Sabre’s expected cash proceeds, net of taxes and fees, of approximately $960 million, will be used primarily to pay down debt, enabling Sabre to improve its balance sheet, optimize focus on its core business, and continue its focus on long-term sustainable growth. This announcement is the latest in a series of strategic financial moves by the Company, including debt refinancings in December 2024 and the recent repayment of April 2025 debt maturities, to:

Reinforce Sabre’s disciplined capital allocation framework

Improve its capital structure

Enhance its ability to continue to opportunistically refinance remaining debt maturities.

These actions are consistent with Sabre’s focus on driving long-term shareholder value by optimizing its product portfolio and accelerating its path to a long-term net leverage target of 2.5x to 3.5x.

“The $1.1 billion sale of this business is a testament to the transformation that the Hospitality Solutions team has driven over the past few years,” said Kurt Ekert, president and CEO of Sabre Corporation. “This divestiture positions Sabre to focus on our core airline IT and travel marketplace platforms. We are confident that TPG’s investment approach and expertise will drive significant value to all of Hospitality Solutions’ customers.”

Sabre purchased SynXis, the core of its hospitality business, in 2005. In the 20 years since, the company has continued to evolve the platform and invest in capabilities and solutions, such as Retail Studio.

“Hospitality Solutions’ platform is central to its customers’ ability to manage and deliver great experiences for guests,” said Tim Millikin, partner at TPG. “We have a long history of partnering with mission-critical software businesses like Hospitality Solutions that – with the right combination of capital and operational focus – can achieve meaningful growth. The transaction exemplifies our thematic investment approach and distinct carveout expertise, and we look forward to working with the team to enhance and expand the Hospitality Solutions platform.”

“The hospitality industry continues to evolve rapidly. Hospitality Solutions’ tailored offering is enabling hotels of all types to meet guests where they are and truly prioritize their needs,” said Paul Hackwell, Partner at TPG. “The transaction brings together our decades of investing experience across the travel and software sectors, and we look forward to working with the team to build the platform into a comprehensive technology provider for the hospitality industry.”

TPG has experience executing corporate carveouts to support and grow software businesses, with investments that have included Boomi, Elite, Everfox, McAfee, and Wind River.

In addition to the purchase agreement described above, the parties expect to enter into a transition services agreement, pursuant to which Sabre will provide certain services following closing to assist in the transition of the Hospitality Solutions business. The transaction has been approved by Sabre Corporation’s Board of Directors and is expected to close by the end of the third quarter 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The closing of the transaction is not subject to any financing conditions.