AHLA Adds Four New Companies to Premier Partner program

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced the addition of four new companies to its Premier Partner program, which offers opportunities for top hospitality industry suppliers and service providers to engage with the organization’s Board and members in areas of common interest. The latest additions include Silver Partners ADA Cosmetics and BKL Hospitality and Associate Partners BDV Solutions and Sabre.

AHLA Premier Partners play a critical role in advancing AHLA’s mission: to build a strong hotel industry. As part of the Premier Partner program, these companies bring insights and the latest trends to both AHLA and its hotelier members. Partners can engage with senior executive leaders within AHLA’s membership. They also receive marketing and communications support, as well as discounts to AHLA events.

“AHLA would not be the force that it is without the participation of our Premier Partners,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and CEO of AHLA. “The insights and expertise our members receive from our Premiere Partners are invaluable and help our industry meet the evolving expectations of hotel guests.”

AHLA’s newest Silver Partners include: