Hotel Investor Apps Enters Partnership With Tascoli

Hotel Investor Apps (HIA) announced it entered a strategic partnership with Tascoli. Together, they will bring HIA’s advanced ERP solution to hotel owners and managers in the U.K. market.

Through this partnership, HIA and Tascoli aim to give hotel ownership and management companies across the United Kingdom an ERP solution designed to address the challenges and requirements of hospitality financial management.

HIA offers a back-office solution with accounting capabilities, real-time hotel intelligence tools, automated workflows, and customizable reporting and analytics, increasing financial accuracy, enhancing productivity, and enabling hoteliers to make data-driven decisions.

With the U.K. hospitality sector seeking data consolidation and single-platform solutions, the HIA-Tascoli strategic partnership is positioned to help hotels meet expectations for financial intelligence.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to partner with Hotel Investor Apps to bring their cutting-edge ERP solution to the U.K. market,” said James Morgan, CEO, Tascoli. “Together, we are dedicated to providing exceptional value and support to hotel investors and management teams, enabling them to optimize their operations and achieve their business goals.”

“Expanding into the U.K. market with a trusted partner like Tascoli allows us to extend our mission of transforming hospitality financial management,” said Charlie Fritsch, CEO, Hotel Investor Apps. “Together, we’re setting a new standard for hotel ERP solutions in the United Kingdom.”