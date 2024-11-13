Industry NewsFairfield Inn and Suites Bay City Texas Joins Dimension Hospitality's Managed Portfolio
Industry NewsManagement

Fairfield Inn and Suites Bay City Texas Joins Dimension Hospitality’s Managed Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Fairfield Inn and Suites Bay City Texas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida—The 79-room Fairfield Inn and Suites Bay City Texas has joined Dimension Hospitality‘s portfolio of managed hotels. The hotel has a heated outdoor pool, complimentary breakfast and WiFi, and a lobby space for gathering with friends and associates.

“The hotel’s owner is a new Marriott franchise, who wanted a company with expertise managing Marriott branded hotels, and Fairfield Inn and Suites in particular,” said Joe Viglietta, chief operating officer, Dimension Hospitality. “Dimension Hospitality is well-versed in the brand’s requirements and resources. Furthermore, we’ve operated in Texas and the Gulf Coast for years and know exactly how to maximize a well-positioned hotel for long-term success. We are tremendously gratified to add another private investor to our growing list of partners.”

“Dimension has a long track record operating upper midscale hotels and we look forward to working with the talented team at this exceptional hotel,” said Jeff Shockley, executive vice president of development and analytics, Dimension Hospitality.

Located near downtown Bay City, the Fairfield Inn and Suites Bay City Texas is situated for both business and leisure guests. Some activities guests can participate in include beachcombing on Matagorda Beach, golfing a round on the Rio Colorado Golf Course, bird watching, and deep-sea fishing. Nearby companies include STP, Tenaris, OXEA, Phillips 66, and Equistar. Matagorda County Museum and Matagorda Regional Medical Center are also nearby.

Previous article
Hotel Investor Apps Enters Partnership With Tascoli
Next article
Viceroy Shares First Phase of Global Brand Relaunch
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Jimmy Suh
Comings & Goings

Arlo Hotels Appoints Jimmy Suh as President

LODGING Staff -
viceroy global brand relaunch
Industry News

Viceroy Shares First Phase of Global Brand Relaunch

LODGING Staff -