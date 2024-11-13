FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida—The 79-room Fairfield Inn and Suites Bay City Texas has joined Dimension Hospitality‘s portfolio of managed hotels. The hotel has a heated outdoor pool, complimentary breakfast and WiFi, and a lobby space for gathering with friends and associates.

“The hotel’s owner is a new Marriott franchise, who wanted a company with expertise managing Marriott branded hotels, and Fairfield Inn and Suites in particular,” said Joe Viglietta, chief operating officer, Dimension Hospitality. “Dimension Hospitality is well-versed in the brand’s requirements and resources. Furthermore, we’ve operated in Texas and the Gulf Coast for years and know exactly how to maximize a well-positioned hotel for long-term success. We are tremendously gratified to add another private investor to our growing list of partners.”

“Dimension has a long track record operating upper midscale hotels and we look forward to working with the talented team at this exceptional hotel,” said Jeff Shockley, executive vice president of development and analytics, Dimension Hospitality.

Located near downtown Bay City, the Fairfield Inn and Suites Bay City Texas is situated for both business and leisure guests. Some activities guests can participate in include beachcombing on Matagorda Beach, golfing a round on the Rio Colorado Golf Course, bird watching, and deep-sea fishing. Nearby companies include STP, Tenaris, OXEA, Phillips 66, and Equistar. Matagorda County Museum and Matagorda Regional Medical Center are also nearby.