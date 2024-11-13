WASHINGTON—Fifty-two percent of U.S. travelers are planning overnight trips for leisure in the next four months, and hotels remain the top lodging choice for both leisure (45 percent) and business travelers (59 percent), according to a new survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and conducted by Morning Consult.

Sixty-six percent of U.S. travelers are more likely (25 percent ) or equally as likely (41 percent ) to stay in a hotel this fall or winter compared to a year ago.

Additionally, the survey found that 32 percent of U.S. travelers are likely to stay overnight this year for Thanksgiving. At the same time, 34 percent are likely to travel overnight for Christmas, a repeat of last year’s numbers for both holidays.

Despite this positive news, the poll found the lingering effects of inflation remain a hurdle to growth for hoteliers and other travel-related businesses. It found that over the next four months:

Fifty-six percent of respondents said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of staying in a hotel, up slightly from 55 percent in the spring.

Fifty percent said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of traveling overnight.

Forty-four percent said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of traveling by airplane.

Forty-two percent said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of renting a car.

The poll surveyed 2,201 U.S. adults from Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2024. Other findings include:

Forty-seven percent of respondents are likely to travel over the next four months for a family trip, 36 percent of whom are likely to stay in a hotel.

Thirty-seven percent are likely to travel for a romantic getaway, 52 percent of whom are likely to stay in a hotel.

Thirty-two percent are likely to embark on a solo adventure during the holidays, 44 percent of whom are likely to stay in a hotel.

Sixty-six percent of U.S. travelers say sustainability is important to them when they travel, and 57 percent say they are more likely to stay in a hotel if it has a sustainability certification, such as Green Key Global.

Twenty-three percent of employed adults said they plan to take a business trip over the next four months, most of whom expect to stay at a hotel (59 percent).

Access to high-speed WiFi is the most important technological amenity for hotel guests, as 63 percent ranked this feature as one of their top three priorities.

“Despite its many positive findings, this poll also underscores how the lingering effects of inflation continue to pose significant challenges for hoteliers and other travel-related businesses,” said AHLA Interim President and CEO Kevin Carey. “Helping America’s hotels reach their full economic potential hinges on extending and protecting pro-growth tax policies, growing the hotel workforce, and stopping onerous government regulations at every turn. That’s exactly why AHLA will continue to fight for these issues.”