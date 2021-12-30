Hotel Indigo New Orleans — French Quarter Opens

NEW ORLEANS—Newstream Capital Partners has announced the opening of its 10-story, 143-key IHG Hotel Indigo New Orleans — French Quarter. The complete conversion of the former Royal St. Charles was orchestrated by Newstream, who managed the hotel’s property improvements. HP Hotels assisted with the rebranding and will be the hotel’s third-party property manager. Newstream Capital Partners President, CEO, and Partner Tim Nystrom made the announcement.

Hotel Indigo is a boutique brand of the Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) that emphasizes an authentic guest experience and connection to the neighborhood. The Hotel Indigo New Orleans — French Quarter will offer convenience and a level of service for both business travelers and tourists to Crescent City.

“The Hotel Indigo brand will help us capture the special appeal of this property with its efficient use of space, terrific access to both the French Quarter and the Central Business District, and singular guest experience,” Nystrom said. “We can enhance an independent boutique hotel experience with the brand marketing support and loyalty programs of IHG. In addition, we chose HP Hotels to manage this property because of the company’s understanding of and experience in the New Orleans market.”

“We are pleased to once again be working with Newstream and longtime brand partner IHG on this exciting property that captures the true vibe of New Orleans, where everyone is encouraged to live as their authentic selves,” added HP Hotels CEO Kerry Ranson. “The all-new Common Interest Restaurant & Lounge will also reflect this spirit and we expect demand from guests to continue to grow in the coming year.”

The Hotel Indigo New Orleans — French Quarter, whose property originally opened as a hotel in 1837, sits along the St. Charles streetcar line, the oldest continuously operating streetcar line in the world; is steps from the French Quarter; and is within walking distance of other attractions, including Harrah’s Casino, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, the Shops at Canal Place, the Mercedes Benz Superdome, Smoothie King Center, National World War II Museum, and the New Orleans Memorial Convention Center.

The hotel’s Common Interest Restaurant & Lounge is designed to capture the area. From pampered hotel guests to celebrities, each group has a common interest, and this location provides a spot for them to gather and discuss all aspects of the New Orleans culture they are experiencing together.

The Hotel Indigo New Orleans — French Quarter is pet friendly and features Common Interest Restaurant & Lounge, Concierge Services, complimentary Internet access, an on-site health and fitness center, and a total of 3,000 square feet of meeting space. Valet parking is available.