ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced that construction is well underway on the new Hotel Indigo New Orleans — French Quarter. Hotel Indigo New Orleans — French Quarter will be one of the newest Hotel Indigo properties, following the recent opening of the Hotel Indigo Columbus at Riverfront Place and the Hotel Indigo Miami Brickell.

The Hotel Indigo brand continues to grow with a global pipeline of 104 new properties and 127 hotels now open. In the Americas, 29 new hotels are in the brand’s pipeline, with construction progressing on multiple new properties such as Lima/Miraflores, Peru; Tulum, Mexico; New York City’s World Trade Center area; and Silverthorne, Colorado.

Hotel Indigo New Orleans — French Quarter, expected to open later this year, is located in the New Orleans Central Business District, directly along the world’s oldest continuously operating street railway. The 10-story hotel features multiple meeting spaces, a fitness center, and 143 guestrooms. The tradition of the “second line” hotel bar and eatery, Common Interest, will offer guests and locals a contemporary twist on traditional New Orleans cuisine in an all-day setting, steps away from the St. Charles Streetcar line and the French Quarter. The Hotel Indigo brand is known by travelers to New Orleans, with the existing Hotel Indigo New Orleans Garden District highly rated by guests from around the world.

Julienne Smith, senior vice president, development, luxury and upscale, Americas, commented, “We continue to see leisure travelers returning to popular drive-to destinations and guests excited to explore or rediscover cities closer to home. New Orleans is a prime destination for travelers of all types, primarily leisure today, and corporate and groups as they begin to return. With its unique style, inviting guestrooms, spa-inspired bathrooms, and neighborhood dining, Hotel Indigo is a great fit for this market.”

Scott Tarwater, Newstream Hospitality, said, “What attracted us to the Hotel Indigo brand is the ability to provide guests with a truly unique stay that matches the energy of the French Quarter. With its rich culture, diversity, and history, New Orleans is the perfect place for the transformation of our hotel into a new Hotel Indigo. We look forward to welcoming guests for a memorable stay this coming fall.”

Inspired by the colors, textures, history, buildings, and people that make up each neighborhood, Hotel Indigo celebrates these elements through local experiences. Other openings for the brand in North America this year include locations in downtown Vancouver, Washington; downtown Omaha, Nebraska; Houston; and New York City. The 128-room Hotel Indigo NYC Downtown—Wall Street is expected to open by late fall 2021 with a rooftop bar and will be ideally situated off of Wall Street and near South Street Seaport, with all of its luxury shops and restaurants.