Five Reasons Hotels Should Invest in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

5 Stay Ahead of Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Regulations

There have been executive orders against the creation of new gas-reliant vehicles and for the creation of EV charging stations throughout the United States. Government-led green initiatives are pushing EV adoption. Hotels can stay ahead of the curve by taking steps toward sustainability now, and installing EV supply equipment is a great way to do just that.

Get Up to Speed with EV Chargers

When a hotel is ready to invest, the first step is to hire an electrical engineer. They will evaluate the building’s existing electrical systems and current capacity, calculate anticipated energy loads, specify any upgrades that may be necessary, and coordinate with the local utility company. Like any other electrical installation, chargers are required to comply with the construction codes, so engineering design plans and specifications will be needed.

Eventually, EV charging stations will be as expected as high-speed internet and free continental breakfast, but for now, they are a valuable perk that can attract more guests, create a new stream of revenue, visually showcase a commitment to sustainability, and help put the property ahead of environmental regulations. Good for the planet, guests, and a hotel’s bottom line, get up to speed with EV charging stations and be ready for the next generation of EV drivers that will hit the road.

About the Author

Casey Sky Noon is a Business Development Coordinator at CoolSys Energy Design.