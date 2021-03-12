FLORENCE, S.C. — Hotel Florence, a boutique hotel in downtown Florence, South Carolina, recently announced the completion of its interior renovations and conversion to Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Owned and operated by Raines since 2013, the property began the renovation process in October 2020.

The property’s room renovations include bathroom upgrades, new furniture, fixtures, and equipment, new carpet and paint, updated artwork, and more. The existing restaurant, Victors, also received an upgrade, including new seating, a bar renovation, and a new color scheme.

“After seven wonderful years in the Florence community, we are excited to complete this next step in our development of Hotel Florence and our investment in the downtown community,” said Grey Raines, managing partner of Raines. “Our new partnership with Hilton will reinvigorate Florence’s hospitality offerings and enable us to continue operating as the city’s premier hotel. We are excited to welcome our community and our guests to experience the updates at Hotel Florence.”

Hotel Florence headlines the company’s recent launch of Woven by Raines, a specialized division that weaves a distinct development and service approach into each of its boutique properties. Leading this new division in the Raines family is Executive Vice President Gavin Philipp, a hospitality professional with extensive knowledge in the boutique hotel sector. The Foundry Hotel Asheville, a Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel, is also a Woven by Raines property.

Florence is located along I-95 and within a short drive of several cities, including Charleston, Greenville, Charlotte, Columbia, and Savannah. The hotel and Victors have over 2,900 square feet of meeting and event space that can host up to 250 people; audio and visual packages available; complimentary WiFi throughout the property; and catering capabilities.

The hotel also has an in-house, full-service spa, The Spa at Hotel Florence, which is open to guests and outside visitors and has individual treatment rooms, a couple’s massage room, and a relaxation area. Guests of the hotel can receive spa treatments in their own room upon request.

Hotel Florence is led by Dylan Purvis, general manager, and Taylor Johnson, director of ales—two South Carolina natives and leaders in the hospitality industry.

