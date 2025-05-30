CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts—Berkadia announced the successful sale of the 121-room Freepoint Hotel Cambridge, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Managing Director Denny Meikleham and Associate Director John Kluh of Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality led the transaction on behalf of the seller, Dune Real Estate Partners. The hotel was acquired by Jignesh Patel and Robins Patel of JNR Management Inc.

The property benefits from its highly accessible location near the MBTA’s Alewife Station and proximity to Harvard University and MIT. Furthermore, the hotel is surrounded by more than 4.5 million square feet of existing office and lab space with numerous transformational area developments underway.