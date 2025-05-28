Ambassador Hotel of Waikiki Joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton

WAIKIKI, OAHU, Hawaii—The Ambassador Hotel of Waikiki has officially joined Hilton as the first Tapestry Collection property in Hawai‘i. Situated at the gateway to Waikiki, the hotel blends its local charm with Hilton’s signature brand. The Ambassador Hotel of Waikiki is operated by Highgate.

The collaboration marks a new chapter that stays true to the hotel’s deep roots in the community while introducing guests to the spirit of the Tapestry Collection. With its debut in Hawai‘i, Tapestry Collection by Hilton introduces its signature approach to a popular destination.

“We’re thrilled to be the first property in Hawaii to join Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a brand that reflects our dedication to personalized hospitality rooted in a strong sense of place,” said Brandon Kaya, general manager, The Ambassador Hotel of Waikiki. “Our team is passionate about creating meaningful connections to local culture. It’s not just about where you stay—it’s about how you experience Waikiki, and we’re proud to share the spirit of the island with our guests.”

The Ambassador’s “This Is How We Waikiki” approach reflects a local philosophy—welcoming every guest like a friend and sharing insider knowledge. This guest-first philosophy extends beyond service—it’s reflected in every detail of the hotel’s design, atmosphere, and sense of place.

The Ambassador’s newly-renovated, mid-century design celebrates the modern spirit of Waikiki with subtle nods to the property’s founding origins dating back to the 1960s. The 368-room hotel offers a range of accommodations—from two-bedroom suites to Waikiki’s only lofted bunk-bed rooms—designed with families and groups in mind. Interiors include a tropical-inspired palette reflecting the charm of island life in Oʻahu. The hotel also provides lanais, lounge areas, and private retreats, while a custom lava rock wall in the lobby pays tribute to Hawaii’s volcanic landscape. The exterior preserves the hotel’s iconic heritage as well.

The Ambassador offers a variety of onsite programming and amenities included in each stay. Waikiki Swim & Social Club, the hotel’s retro-inspired pool and cabana deck, offers an all-day menu of tropical beverages, locally inspired bites, and breezy vibes that reflect the island’s energy. Guests can enjoy palm-fringed views, private cabanas, and a dip in the sun-soaked pool, start the day with a workout at the fully equipped fitness center, or take part in weekly poolside pilates classes. Beach Candy Waikiki offers guests easy access and beach rentals and bike cruisers, while the hotel’s community stewardship initiatives help improve the local area, such as the King Kalakaua Park clean-up in partnership with the City of Honolulu.

Favorite Son, the hotel’s indoor-outdoor dining destination, provides comfort food inspired by the island’s culture, including gourmet sandwiches, deep-dish-style square pizzas, and fresh salads. Guests can also enjoy daily happy hour, where craft cocktails, light bites, and live local entertainment are offered.