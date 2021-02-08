CHICAGO — Hotel Chicago West Loop has expanded its service offerings with a new virtual in-room dining program in partnership with Butler Hospitality. The boutique hotel is now serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner provided by Butler, a growing hospitality company new to the Chicago market that provides virtual room service to hotels without kitchens.

“We are very excited to offer a food and beverage option, which would not otherwise be possible without a partner like Butler Hospitality,” said Andrew Hilliker, general manager. “Our guests have had nothing but positive feedback so far, indicating that it’s much easier to order food to their room versus ordering through other third party sites.”

The Butler in-room dining concept takes underutilized hotel restaurant kitchens and transforms them into delivery hubs for local limited and select-service hotels, many of which, like Hotel Chicago West Loop, do not have kitchens. Butler conceives and executes the menus then delivers in-room hospitality orders on-demand directly to guestrooms within 30 minutes, unlike standard delivery services, which can only deliver to the front door or lobby.

Advertisement

To place an order, guests can scan a QR code that appears in their in-room menus; first-time users receive a $10 credit. There is no minimum, service charge, or delivery fee, and no human interaction. A made-from-scratch menu designed by Butler changes with the season, and currently features a wide-range of items, from traditional favorites such as fresh omelets, flatbreads, and burgers to seasonal specialties such as smoked salmon brioche, braised short ribs, and roasted whole cauliflower. In the future, Butler Hospitality and Hotel Chicago West Loop hope to add a liquor option as well as overnight delivery.

Hotel Chicago West Loop is a boutique property that doubles as a full-functioning art gallery. The hotel’s Annex encompasses the lobby, all four levels of guest hallway spaces, and select guestrooms with more than 100 pieces, including full room wall murals and both permanent works and rotating exhibits. Hotel Chicago West Loop donates 10 percent of all regular room rates to designated local non-profit organizations that promote artistry and wellbeing such as Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Get Lodging Daily News delivered to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE