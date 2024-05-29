Block Island Beach House Expands With Three New Offerings

NEW SHOREHAM, Rhode Island—Upon reopening for the summer season, Lark Hotels’ oceanfront Rhode Island hotel, Block Island Beach House, announced its expansion with three new offerings for the 2024 season: nine private accommodations at its newly renovated building, four new suites in Gables Guest House, and a new onsite breakfast and brunch destination, Coffee & Cocktails.

An 18-seat bar and restaurant located within the Surf Hotel building, Coffee & Cocktails, offers smoothies, breakfast bowls, toasts, and sandwiches, along with local coffee and tea, and a curated selection of breakfast cocktails like the Beach House Bloody, Mornin’ Mosa, and Kick Board Kombucha.

Outfitted by interior design firm Elder & Ash, Coffee & Cocktails exudes the same beach house vibe that Block Island Beach House is known for while paying homage to the history of The Surf with antique items from beach cottages past. Warm wood accents and original tin walls with a worn teal hue bring the feel of nearby Crescent Beach indoors. Coffee & Cocktails is the second restaurant at Block Island Beach House, joining casual kitchen and oceanfront porch, The Surf, and its beachside patio, Beach Bar.

With a more contemporary feel, Gothic is located under 200 yards from the main Surf building at Block Island Beach House on the same side of the street. Formerly the historic Gothic Inn, Gothic adds nine new guestrooms to the now 60-room property, each offering a neutral design. Nearby, Gables Guest House has four new two-bedroom suites with either double queen or twin bunks, well suited for families or groups.

Gothic and Gables Guest House are the third and fourth buildings to make up the hotel, following the debut of Gables in 2022 and the landmark Surf Hotel building, which opened in 2019.