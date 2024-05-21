MARKHAM, Ontario—Oliver & Bonacini (O&B) Hospitality transitioned 30 restaurants, catering, and event venues across Canada to Silverware POS. The more stems from a need to update and standardize its POS systems.

Silverware develops enterprise POS solutions for large venue operations and deploys systems to meet the needs of multi-revenue operations with restaurants, bars, lounges, room service, banquet, and retail facilities. O&B has locations in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, and beyond.

“The demands of today’s diners are changing,” said Charlotte Newbury, associate director of business operations, Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality. “At high-end restaurants, people expect personalized service with a great view and a one-of-a-kind culinary adventure. At more casual places, diners may prefer to be more interactive or self-serving with their experiences. Time is precious, and therefore they do not want to wait on service associates to pay their bills; a scan, pay, and leave scenario more aptly fits their lifestyles. To support this mix—dictated by the market and the concept—we needed a point-of-sale solution that did it all. It needed to be user-friendly and give us access to the back end so we could manage and maintain it on our own. Silverware has the flexibility to do all that and much more.”

A criterion for O&B was finding a POS platform that drives efficiency. The new system’s goal was to get food out faster and send orders to the kitchen in clear ways without lag time. The company also wanted a solution that its employees would engage with since most of the wait staff are young and comfortable adopting new technology.

Users can be trained on Silverware in about 45 minutes, Newbury said, meaning the company doesn’t have to spend much time or money on training and retraining. Because all back-end programming is done internally, its team can troubleshoot if needed. Sixteen employees oversee, manage, and provide back-end programming to Silverware across the food service enterprise.

One of the newer features of Silverware being leveraged by O&B is GuestX for online ordering. The GuestX platform enables diners to place orders and pay through their mobile phone by credit card, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. It’s customizable to match each restaurant’s branding and ensure a consistent experience for diners whether they eat in or order out.