Best Western Announces Openings in Four States

Best Western Hotels & Resorts recently announced the openings of four new properties nationwide: the Best Western Plus Executive Residency Jackson Northeast in Jackson, Tennessee; the Best Western Premier Richmond City Gateway in Richmond, Virginia; GLō Best Western Dawley Farm in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and GLō by Best Western Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood Airport in Hollywood, Florida.

Best Western Plus Executive Residency Jackson Northeast

Located at 2443 Christmasville Cove in Jackson, Tennessee, the Best Western Plus Executive Residency Jackson Northeast is a newly built dual-branded property that includes 40 Executive Residency by Best Western guestrooms with kitchenettes for business and leisure travelers seeking an extended-stay option as well as 60 Best Western Plus guestrooms with upscale sleeping and bath amenities. Amenities at the Best Western Plus Executive Residency Jackson Northeast include a 24-hour fitness center, an indoor heated pool, complimentary hot breakfast, complimentary WiFi, an onsite business center, and meeting facilities that comfortably hold 35 people.

“We are proud to join the Best Western family with a hotel that provides visitors with two accommodation options under one roof,” said Bruce Patel, owner of the Best Western Plus Executive Residency Jackson Northeast. “We are excited to open our doors to welcome guests and provide the high standards of customer service that the Best Western brand is trusted for. Our team of dedicated staff is committed to creating memorable stays for guests by bridging the best of the local area with everything Best Western’s dual-branded concept has to offer.”

The hotel is near colleges including the University of Memphis – Lambuth Campus, Lane College, and Union University, as well as attractions like West TN Sportsplex and Jackson Bowling & Skating Family Fun Center and nearby businesses including Toyota Boshku, Kellogg Food, and Delta Faucet Company.

Best Western Premier Richmond City Gateway

The newly renovated Best Western Premier Richmond City Gateway opened its doors in Richmond, Virginia, following a $3 million renovation, which updated the property with a modern and contemporary design that celebrates the local culture through curated artwork and murals throughout the lobby, guest corridors, and rooms.

“It is an honor to open the first Best Western Premier hotel in Richmond,” said Christopher Moore, general manager. “We are thrilled to be part of the exclusive brand, which is known for its superior accommodations, exceptional service, and first-rate amenities. We believe our newly renovated property, modern features and amenities, and friendly and knowledgeable staff provide an exceptional lodging option for travelers to the Richmond area.”

Amenities at the hotel include an indoor pool, outdoor patio area with a fire pit, 24-hour fitness center, and onsite restaurant—Victor Bar & Grill—which serves breakfast and dinner in a lively atmosphere. The property has 163 guestrooms and two suites, with detailed finishes and upscale amenities including an in-room mini-fridge and microwave.

Located near local corporate hubs for Amazon, Brother, DuPont, and Philip Morris, the Best Western Premier Richmond City Gateway has a dedicated business center and six meeting facilities ranging from 250 to 1,300 square feet, including a private dining room in the onsite restaurant.

GLō Best Western Dawley Farm

Best Western Hotels & Resorts also expanded its GLō brand with the opening of GLō Best Western Dawley Farm in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The new-construction, boutique, upper-midscale hotel offers digital keys, a digital concierge, and communal workspaces.

“This hotel is a wonderful representation of the GLō brand with a contemporary design that will stand out as an exceptional boutique offering in the Sioux Falls market,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer, Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “The hotel offers modern touches that showcase how today’s Best Western is constantly innovating, providing our guests with new offerings and remaining a frontrunner in the hospitality industry.”

The 79-room hotel includes common areas, an onsite bar serving beer and wine, a heated indoor pool, an outdoor patio area, flexible meeting spaces, contemporary workspaces, a fitness center, onsite laundry, and a sundry market.

“It is an honor to join the GLō brand and we are proud to be one of the first 10 GLō hotels throughout the nation,” said Gavin Fawbush, vice president of hotel operations. “This property provides the ideal boutique look and feel with the modern amenities and service offerings today’s travelers expect. We look forward to providing outstanding service to our guests in the Sioux Falls area.”

GLō Best Western Dawley Farm is located at Dawley Farm Shopping Village, with access to I-90 and I-229 and downtown Sioux Falls, Joe Foss Airfield, The Denny Sanford Premier Center, and universities in the area.

GLō by Best Western Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood Airport

Best Western Hotels & Resorts also announced the opening of GLō by Best Western Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood Airport Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. The 113-room hotel has a bright and bold design, spacious common areas, and tech-centric workspaces, with amenities including complimentary breakfast, fitness center, sundry shop, and full-service business center.

“We are excited to introduce GLō to Florida with the opening of the GLō by Best Western Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood Airport Hotel in Hollywood,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer, Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “The GLō brand goes hand-in-hand with the unique and expressive personality of this one-of-a-kind beach town, and we’re confident that this property will be an exceptional addition to our growing portfolio.”

“We are thrilled to bring the illuminating GLō brand to the sunshine state,” said Daisy Shum, general manager of GLō Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood Airport Hotel. “As the world begins to heal and travel once again, we look forward to welcoming visitors to our sunny beach town by delivering a unique and vibrant experience that is sure to bring pent up travel dreams to life.”

GLō by Best Western Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood Airport Hotel is located minutes from the local airport and near attractions including the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk, Topeekeegee Yugnee Park, the Yellow Green Farmers Market, and the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

