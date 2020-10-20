Hotel Brands Prepare for the Return of Meetings and Events

Over the past several months, leading hotel brands have developed and shared plans to safely welcome back groups to their properties once local regulations lift and people begin to gather again. Below are several ways hotel brands are facilitating responsible meetings and events in the current environment.

Hilton Launches Program for Safe Meetings and Events

To address safe group travel practices and evolve today’s event experience, Hilton announced a global cleanliness and customer service program specific to meetings and events. Hilton EventReady with CleanStay was shaped by extensive research and feedback. Key tenets of the program include expanded cleanliness protocols, book-to-billing flexibility, and safe and socially responsible solutions. Read more.

Hyatt Reimagines Meetings and Events

Hyatt is rolling out newly redesigned meeting spaces and experiences, including piloting hybrid meetings, which take place across multiple locations in a hotel to accommodate distancing and use technology to combine virtual and live experiences; offering virtual hotel tours that allow planners to explore meeting venues, guestrooms, amenities, and the neighborhood around the hotel from the comfort of their homes; and enhancing cleanliness protocols with sanitation stations and offering unique food and beverage options.

IHG Enhances ‘Meet with Confidence’ Program

As the world adapts to new expectations and plans for responsible gatherings, IHG has enhanced its Meet with Confidence program to provide appropriate and creative meeting and event solutions without compromising on the experience or the flexibility that meeting planners require. Meet with Confidence now includes event spaces configured for social distancing, using outdoor spaces where possible; using signage and staggered breaks where possible to manage attendee flow; technology solutions to support virtual and hybrid meetings; and a checklist and pre-event inspection with the meeting planner or onsite contact, among other measures.

Loews Hotels Introduces New Approach to Virtual and Hybrid Meetings

Loews Hotels recently launched “StreamLine by Loews,” a brand-wide approach to virtual, in-person, or hybrid gatherings. Streamline features two options: “Virtual Meetings Your Way” offers the same attention to detail whether a meeting is virtual or in-person, or a hybrid of both. Through the second option, “The Virtual Presentation Stage,” Loews Hotels has partnered with PSAV to offer turn-key studio spaces with built-in technology that can deliver professional footage in a styled environment, with the ability to broadcast globally. Read more.

Marriott Redefines Processes and Spaces for Meetings

To help hosts, organizers, and attendees plan and execute meetings, Marriott has worked with cleanliness experts to redefine processes and reimagine spaces, introducing enhanced sanitation guidelines, new operational training for associates, and increased use of conference technologies to ensure that people are able to come together when they are ready. Adjustments during meetings and events include reduced seating capacities in line with local restrictions, using outdoor spaces where possible, setting meals and breaks in dedicated, socially distanced spaces, and using technology and digital solutions to create contactless service where appropriate. Read more.

MGM Resorts Lays Out Plan for Meetings and Conventions

MGM Resorts International launched “Convene with Confidence” to facilitate the safe return of meetings and conventions at the company’s properties in Las Vegas and throughout the United States—whether virtual, hybrid, or in-person. Subject to local regulations and restrictions, the plan includes the option for a multi-layered health screening process using CLEAR’s Health Pass and on-site rapid, molecular COVID-19 testing that can deliver results within approximately 20 minutes. Read more.

Omni Hotels & Resorts Adds Social Distancing Filter for Events Page

Omni Hotels & Resorts recently implemented a new social distancing filter on property websites’ meeting and event pages. The new feature allows users to book meeting and event spaces at Omni properties based on the number of attendees, ensuring room for social distancing. Users can toggle between standard, moderate, and strict settings while viewing new meeting space diagrams and enhanced visuals.

