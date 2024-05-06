Hotelbeds Renews Partnership With Choice Hotels

PALMA, Spain—Hotelbeds announced the renewal of its strategic agreement with Choice Hotels for the next three years, adding Radisson Americas properties to the TravelTech company’s portfolio. The alliance emphasizes Hotelbeds’ participation in the business-to-business hotel segment, representing 80 percent of Choice Hotels’ B2B offering.

Abhijit Patel, vice president, marketing, distribution strategy, and revenue management at Choice Hotels said, “We are very excited to expand our long-standing relationship with Hotelbeds through this strategic agreement. It not only provides incremental revenue stream opportunities and international exposure for our U.S. franchisees but also strengthens confidence in Hotelbeds’ valuable wholesale distribution model.”

Carlos Muñoz, chief commercial officer of HBX Group, added, “Building on a history of successful collaboration, this extension not only solidifies the strong bond between our companies but also reflects Choice Hotels’ confidence in Hotelbeds as a key driver of their B2B growth. With this collaboration, we are glad to continue providing our clients with access to a broader range of accommodation through Choice Hotels’ extensive portfolio, creating more opportunities for a wider variety of travelers.”

“As we look ahead, we anticipate further achievements and are eager to explore new opportunities for innovation and mutual success,” Muñoz added. Choice Hotels franchises more than 7,500 hotels, available through Hotelbeds’ hotel portfolio, representing nearly 630,000 rooms in 46 countries and territories worldwide.