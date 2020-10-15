NEW YORK — Loews Hotels announced this week the launch of “StreamLine by Loews,” a brand-wide approach to virtual gatherings. Whether meetings are virtual, in-person, or a hybrid of both, “StreamLine by Loews” offers innovative solutions for groups to connect.

“At Loews Hotels, we provide intuitive service, local expertise, culinary creativity, and state-of-the-art technology to co-create meetings and events for our clients,” said Alex Tisch, president, Loews Hotels & Co. “Our offerings are nimble in order to proactively cater to our customer’s ever-changing needs. ‘StreamLine by Loews’ is a deliberate virtual meetings experience aimed to exceed the expectations of groups looking to assemble in any way they desire.”

From large-scale conferences to intimate board meetings, “StreamLine by Loews” provides tools for meeting organizers to move events online while maintaining the quality of service.

Streamline features two options: “Virtual Meetings Your Way” offers the same attention to detail whether a meeting is virtual or in-person, or a hybrid of both. “Virtual Meetings Your Way” is available at properties across the country including Loews Kansas City Hotel, Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, and Loews Philadelphia Hotel.

The second offering, available at select properties, is “The Virtual Presentation Stage.” Loews Hotels has partnered with PSAV to offer turn-key studio spaces with built-in technology that can deliver professional footage in a styled environment, with the ability to broadcast globally. Packages begin at $5,000, with prices varying based on production requirements.

