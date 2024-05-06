PM Hotel Group Publishes Sixth Annual Sustainability Report

CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group announced the publication of its sixth annual sustainability report. Topics include the strides made in the company’s environmental and social responsibility programs throughout 2023.

“At PM Hotel Group, a successful sustainability program is one that has broad engagement and is embedded in every aspect of our operations,” said Joseph Bojanowski, president, PM Hotel Group. “For the sixth consecutive year, we are proud to share the results of our annual sustainability initiatives and report on the continued growth of our sustainability programs.”

PM Hotel Group remained an EPA Green Power Partner for the fourth year, participating in offsetting energy usage through renewable energy credits and leveraging on-site solar power generation to reduce climate change impact. At the 2023 Leadership Conference, over 250 leaders across PM Hotel Group gathered at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to participate in magnet fishing, which is an important part of promoting biodiversity and preserving the local ecosystem. This choice of team-building activity underscores PM Hotel Group’s commitment to making a impact on environmental conservation efforts.

At the property level, PM Hotel Group is working with hotel teams and their owners to explore solutions to limit environmental impact, from onsite solar power to responsible water stewardship to minimizing waste. Several hotels in the PM Hotel Group portfolio are LEED certified, including Marriott Washington Capitol Hill, which earned LEED Silver certification in 2023. The organization also launched the PM Green Team in 2023, designed to engage and involve on-property associates on topics of sustainability and forge a direct line of communication between the hotels and PM Hotel Group’s sustainability team.

PM Hotel Group is also dedicated to social responsibility, which begins with its commitment to its associates. The organization offers physical, financial, and educational offerings to team members, from UKG Wallet, which gives associates early access to their pay when necessary, to Livongo, which helps associates manage any chronic health conditions. PM Hotel Group also launched its learning management system, The Foundry, which weaves growth opportunities, compliance training, and sustainable stewardship to invest in the development of its associates.

To create positive change in the communities in which they operate, PM Hotel Group has engaged in philanthropic causes, from Feed the Fridge, which provides meals for food insecure individuals, to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, which supports research, resources, and advocacy for patients with pancreatic cancer. On the property level, hotels in the PM Hotel Group portfolio work to advance causes within their communities. For example, hotel and conference center Airlie in Northern Virginia donated thirty-two rooms worth of furniture to Homes Not Borders, an organization that helps rehome refugees and forced migrants in the Washington, D.C. area.

“Through respect, teamwork, drive, and entrepreneurial spirit, PM Hotel Group is committed to combating climate change and creating a more equitable world for our associates and our communities,” said Ryan Butler, corporate director of sustainability and energy, PM Hotel Group. “We are proud of what we have accomplished to date, and aim to continue to grow in our environmental, social, governance, and resilience-driven sustainability.”