Five ways hotel marketers stumble on the way down the aisle

According to a recent survey of newlyweds:

80 percent of wedding planning is done online (and 39 percent on mobile)

64 percent of couples use Pinterest for inspiration

Two out of three millennials take at least one wedding planning action before even getting engaged

Couples devote over 45 percent of their budget to the venue alone

How newly engaged couples shop and plan their weddings has changed. The budgets they’ve allotted have grown. And the amount they’re willing to spend on venues is nothing but good news for hotels. Yet, hotel marketers looking to capitalize consumer willingness remain largely idle when it comes to actively marketing their wedding venues.

Part of that marketing inertia stems from old thinking. Five years ago, outside of having a wedding section on your website and placing an ad in The Knot, there simply weren’t a lot of digital marketing tools and tactics to identify and target engaged couples shopping in your local market. But times have changed.

Here are five ways hotel marketers miss the mark with brides and grooms.