Hospitality in 2021: Navigating the Pivot Point

As 2020 draws to an end, hospitality stands at a critical pivot point. The entire industry continues to navigate the many challenges and setbacks caused by COVID-19, but despite best efforts, there is still only so much we can control.

Consequently, the needs of your guests have changed. Yes, many guests are eager for engaging out-of-home experiences, but they won’t book rooms without the assurance that your property is sufficiently clean and leveraging best practices for sanitation and social distancing.

Simultaneously, more hospitality brands are already providing this assurance while finding new ways to distinguish themselves and achieve greater loyalty. They’re raising the bar for surprise and delight, incorporating immersive and contact-reduced elements such as LED displays, digital concierges, and branded scents. As a result, they’re connecting with guests on a more personal level and enhancing the perceived cleanliness of their properties.

For your brand to thrive amidst the challenges of a changing and increasingly competitive marketplace, you’ll need to follow suit on both accounts, while also boosting team alignment and productivity. Below are some key insights and keys to success, enabling you to develop a solid growth strategy for 2021.