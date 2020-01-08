ATLANTA — Honeywell is launching substantial upgrades to its cloud-based INNCOM INNcontrol 5 (IC5) platform, including a multi-property dashboard and a new Guest Comfort Score metric. The updates help hoteliers better identify insights that can help improve guest experience and develop strategies that drive efficiency. In addition, hoteliers who manage multiple properties to use IC5’s capabilities and data analytics across multiple properties at once to compare performance—all from a single dashboard. This helps hoteliers to quickly identify underperforming properties and even the root cause of a problem.

Quantifying Guest Comfort

A new IC5 dashboard feature, live Analytics Service Exchange (ASX) reporting, provides users with a full property breakdown and analysis of historical and real-time guestroom performance data for each of a hotelier’s properties. This data is then analyzed across five elements to create a unique Guest Comfort Score ranging from 1-100. These elements include sleep quality, temperature setpoint, thermostat interaction, comfort alarm, and equipment alarm, which are individually weighted based on customer input.

To quantify sleep quality for a property, motion sensors help detect movement, such as tossing and turning or rising from bed throughout the night, within guestrooms to estimate how much guests were able to sleep or if they make thermostat adjustments. If a room has a low Guest Comfort Score, the hotel manager can inspect the HVAC system or assess other factors in the room to ensure that future guests enjoy smoother sleep in that room.

Advertisement

“INNcontrol 5 not only helps hoteliers improve staff efficiency but can also provide quantifiable metrics regarding overall guest comfort and energy savings,” said Christian Leclerc, general manager, INNCOM by Honeywell. “This new measurement makes IC5 an even more valuable tool that goes beyond driving energy savings for hoteliers. It can now also help support an enhanced user experience which is likely to lead to better guest retention and reviews for properties that use the data that is generated to improve operations.”

Streamlining with a Birdseye view

Hoteliers who own multiple properties can now use the IC5 Portfolio Level Dashboard feature to track their properties’ energy consumption, guest comfort scores, staff productivity, guestroom controls, and more.

The Portfolio Level Dashboard also allows a user to filter their properties by geographical region, brand, and star rating for like-for-like comparisons and overall portfolio performance. It also allows hoteliers to manually add properties in a portfolio that don’t use IC5 for historical records.

IC5 is powered by the Niagara Framework, an open IoT platform for secure integration with third-party devices and systems. It’s optimized for desktop, tablets, or mobile devices for login and management from an office or a remote location, and supports push notifications via the Honeywell Pulse app.

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING