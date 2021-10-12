Intellihot Launched Intelligent Water Heater System telliBot_ai

GALESBURG, Illinois—Intellihot, the clean technology company creating solutions to transform the current environment, launched the telliBot_ai, the world’s first intelligent water heater systems analyzer. Current telliBot_ai customers include Benihana Inc.

Hot water is critical for hotels, restaurants, and other commercial and industrial buildings that need immediate hot water to remain operational. Unexpected water heater malfunctions can become financially and reputationally devastating for businesses. Equipped with advanced intelligence and sensors, the telliBot_ai analyzes operations by monitoring flow rates, temperatures, firing rate, and more. With this data, Intellihot predicts the useful lifespan of water heater systems, allowing customers to plan for replacements to avoid unexpected hot water outages or system failures.

“The water heating industry has been using the same technology for decades, storing and heating hundreds of gallons of water all day, every day. With vast inefficiencies and energy waste, water heating in the built environment is primed for technological disruption,” said Sridhar Deivasigamani, Intellihot CEO and co-founder. “With the telliBot_ai, the latest Intellihot technological innovation, we can cut operational risks for commercial businesses, while also helping them move to a better and more efficient system—a win-win for business and the environment.”

The telliBot_ai installation and monitoring process is simple: Intellihot ships out the smart device to each customer location. The device itself is installed to existing water heaters of any make and model. After ten days of monitoring, Intellihot issues a health report for all monitored heater units. With this information, Intellihot customers can anticipate future water shutdowns and upgrade to more efficient and precisely sized equipment, reducing capital and operational expenditures, as well as energy waste.

“Constant, predictable access to the hot water system is critical to commercial business operations, as any restaurant owner will tell you—there is simply no room for compromise,” said JoDee Johnson, senior director of design, construction, and facilities at Benihana, Inc. “I cannot overstate the peace of mind provided by Intellihot’s telliBot_ai, which continually monitors the health of our hot water heaters and lets us know when we may need a repair or replacement well in advance of a hot water shutdown. Not only does this save us precious time, but it significantly reduces energy and water waste, while keeping us up and running.”