With more travelers taking their pets on vacation, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy and Petco Health + Wellness Company, are joining to grow the vacation experience for pet parents and their family members. The Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy booking website will have“Pet-Friendly Picks by Petco” with vacation properties that meet Petco’s standards for pet safety, health, and wellness for both dogs and cats among the platform’s more than 80,000 properties.

In addition, Petco will curate a travel collection of items for pet travel and safety—including beds, bowls, toys, and travel accessories, which can be shipped to their U.S. rental property. Guests will also be able to access information including infographics, articles, and packing checklists on the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy website produced by Petco in preparation for traveling with their pets.

“For many of our guests, family vacations mean including their four-legged family members, and since the pandemic, we’ve seen ‘Pets Allowed’ rise to become one of the top two most popular filters our guests choose when searching for homes,” said Jennifer Hsieh, vice president, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International. “Our collaboration with an expert like Petco means we will better accommodate guests seeking the space and amenities of a vacation rental that welcomes pets and make traveling with your pet simpler, more rewarding, and memorable.”

With 80 percent of pet parents considering their pet to be part of their family, and at least a third of pet parents estimated to travel with their pets this holiday season rather than leaving them at home, both dog and cat parents are seeking out travel options where they have a reliable, safe, and stress-free environment that is designed with pet-friendly activities and access to supplies they need while traveling.

“As pets become more and more central to our lives, pet-friendly travel is the natural evolution in humanization and premiumization in the pet category,” said Jenny Wolski, senior vice president, omnichannel experience for Petco. “With pet parents increasingly traveling and exploring the world with their whole family—whether for vacations, work, or a combination of both—collaborating with Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy will create a tailored experience with all the resources, assistance, and supplies needed for worry-free pet travel.”

In the future, Marriott expects to work with Petco on a program for hotels in its portfolio that welcome pets.

Separate from the areas of collaboration between Marriott and Petco, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy will also begin offering pet-friendly experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. The first in the series will feature a photoshoot at a Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy property for members and their pets with photographer Shayan Asgharnia.