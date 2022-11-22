SAN FRANCISCO and MINNEAPOLIS—Flynn Properties Inc. in a joint venture with Värde Partners announced that it has acquired an 80 percent joint venture interest in 89 select-service and extended-stay hotels in a $1.1 billion implied total enterprise value transaction from affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.

With properties located throughout the United States, the portfolio comprises 58 Marriott-branded hotels, 24 Hilton-branded hotels, four Radisson-branded hotels, two IHG-branded hotels, and one Choice-branded hotel, which will undergo capital improvements over time. Affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus will retain a 20 percent interest in the investment, and Highgate will continue to manage the properties on behalf of the joint venture. This is the second joint venture between Flynn Properties and Värde Partners; last year the partners acquired a portfolio of 20 Marriott- and Hilton-branded select-service hotels from Apple Hospitality.

“We are excited to announce the addition of these hotels to our portfolio,” said Greg Flynn, founder, chairman, and CEO of Flynn Properties. “This acquisition is part of a broader business strategy of Flynn Properties to increase its limited service hotel footprint, which has proved to be one of the best-performing sectors in the industry. We are also excited by the caliber of properties included in this deal, as the portfolio’s brands are global hospitality icons known for hosting some of the world’s most loyal travelers for business and leisure while offering exceedingly robust guest loyalty programs, which we believe will be a key source of guest revenue and retention. Flynn Properties and Värde Partners are thrilled to execute this transaction with Highgate and Cerberus, and to work going forward with the many important franchisors and associates across the portfolio.”

This acquisition will bring Flynn Properties’ limited-service hotel portfolio to 115 properties. Flynn Properties is a division of San Francisco-based Flynn Holdings, which has two principal businesses: real estate and restaurants. Flynn Properties’ prior hotel investments include limited-service and extended-stay hotels as well as five luxury resorts: Esperanza and the Chileno Bay Resort, both located in Los Cabos, Mexico; the Carneros Resort & Spa and Solage, both located in the Napa Valley; and the Hotel Madeline in Telluride, Colorado. Its commercial investments consist of tech-oriented office buildings on the West Coast, which have totaled over three million square feet. Its affiliate, Flynn Restaurant Group LP, has 20 food service companies in the United States, owning and operating 2,400 restaurants in 44 states generating $4 billion in sales and employing 73,000 people.

“The hotel sector continues to strengthen amidst a complex macro backdrop, demonstrating its ability to offer investors the potential for growing, inflation-protected cash flows. These properties recovered quickly from the pandemic and have been performing well, indicative of the quality of their brands and the continued demand for limited-service and extended-stay hotels,” said Tim Mooney, global head of real estate at Värde Partners. “As this cycle continues to evolve, we believe there will be further opportunities to invest selectively in high-quality assets that are well-positioned to capitalize on the robust demand for business and leisure travel. We are pleased to partner for the second time with Flynn Properties to acquire this interest in another portfolio of properties in attractive locations with compelling market supply/demand dynamics.”

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. served as financial advisor to Flynn Properties and Värde Partners on this transaction.