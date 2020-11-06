Holiday Inn Express RDU Expands Lobby and Fitness Center

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — The Holiday Inn Express Raleigh-Durham International Airport recently underwent a total transformation. Located on Airport Boulevard just down the road from RDU airport and near Research Triangle Park, the hotel completed a multi-million-dollar renovation, which included expanding its lobby and fitness center.

To its lobby, the hotel added an enclosed breakfast serving area, enlarged seating area, and new front desk registration pods. Inside the public spaces are also a new market with grab-and-go snacks, drinks, and personal items, a new community table, and a modernized flex space for guests to use. The lobby also has a business center where guests can quickly print boarding passes. A new, expanded fitness center has TVs, cardio equipment, weights, and extra space for stretching and yoga. Additional amenities include airport shuttle service and parking.

The hotel has four floors of guestrooms, all of which have been completely renovated. The IHG Holiday Inn Express Formula Blue renovation includes bright pops of color throughout guest floor corridors and guestrooms. Rooms have new wallcovering, flooring, light fixtures, and furniture, and guest bathrooms have sleek white quartz vanities. Some rooms have showers and some have bathtubs.

Advertisement

In response to COVID-19, Holiday Inn RDU Airport has implemented the IHG Way of Clean protocol. Extensive cleaning procedures with hospital-grade disinfectants are being conducted daily. Hand sanitizer stations are provided throughout and masks are required on property. The hotel’s renovation has created more space for social distancing.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE